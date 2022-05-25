Schools. Churches. Synagogues. Supermarkets.
19 children in an elementary school. Two adults, one a teacher.
212 mass shootings this year alone.
These places, these people, matter little to those for whom power is more important.
If you have no words, if you only offer thoughts and prayers, you’re failing the people of this country. If you have no courage to do something and make a change in our laws, you bear responsibility. If you choose to do nothing except actively block gun legislation, you have blood on your hands.
This is not normal. This is not tolerable. This is not something we should bear any longer. It’s not something our children should bear any longer — practicing to stay quiet under desks, being afraid to go to school. It’s not something parents should bear any longer — sending their children off each morning no longer carefree. It’s not something educators should bear any longer — knowing the job description now includes being a human shield.
I’m setting objectivity aside today because speaking up means more. Those children’s lives matter more. GMW is publishing no other articles or news stories today, because it seems trivial to think about anything else but what happened in that Uvalde, TX elementary school yesterday and what our country must do to stop this from happening over and over again.
What we should have done after Sandy Hook. What we should have done after Parkland. After Santa Fe. And Buffalo. And Columbine. And Laguna Woods. And Sutherland Springs. And Charleston. And Pittsburgh.
Enough.
Thank you for articulating so eloquently what so many of us believe.
Absolutely. Thank you for these strong words. Would that we had legislators with as much backbone. There’s so much talk about the sanctity of “life,” but nobody will talk about outlawing guns which steals 19 lives and destroys countless lives in an instant.
Amen. Very well said. And it needs to be said. And heard.
Thank you for saying this so well.
Each of us has the power to do something to stop these senseless killings. At local, state and federal levels, in the next election and every election after that, vote for candidates who support the strongest gun control laws possible.
This is objective. If our government–the United States government–cannot stop these mass shootings, our government has failed us. When innocent people engaged in innocent activities are randomly gunned down for no reason, nothing else matters.
This needs to be said more and acted upon at the ballot box. Fortunately in CT we have legislators who do the right thing. Unfortunately this is not the case in TX, GA, FL and so many other states. When are those on Capitol Hill and State Houses throughout the country going to grow some balls and do what must be done to control the sale of guns?
Time to clean 🧽 the house and senate of the naysayers
We’ve tried to solve this “their way” and it’s not working. The time has come to put an end to this madness!
Thank you. Words matter and yours help. Enough is enough….but will it end?