Schools. Churches. Synagogues. Supermarkets.

19 children in an elementary school. Two adults, one a teacher.

212 mass shootings this year alone.

These places, these people, matter little to those for whom power is more important.

If you have no words, if you only offer thoughts and prayers, you’re failing the people of this country. If you have no courage to do something and make a change in our laws, you bear responsibility. If you choose to do nothing except actively block gun legislation, you have blood on your hands.

This is not normal. This is not tolerable. This is not something we should bear any longer. It’s not something our children should bear any longer — practicing to stay quiet under desks, being afraid to go to school. It’s not something parents should bear any longer — sending their children off each morning no longer carefree. It’s not something educators should bear any longer — knowing the job description now includes being a human shield.

I’m setting objectivity aside today because speaking up means more. Those children’s lives matter more. GMW is publishing no other articles or news stories today, because it seems trivial to think about anything else but what happened in that Uvalde, TX elementary school yesterday and what our country must do to stop this from happening over and over again.

What we should have done after Sandy Hook. What we should have done after Parkland. After Santa Fe. And Buffalo. And Columbine. And Laguna Woods. And Sutherland Springs. And Charleston. And Pittsburgh.

Enough.