Judith White, the president and owner of Wilton Center Travel Ltd., was recently given the prestigious “Above & Beyond” award at the annual Ensemble Travel Group convention in Seattle. The award is given for those who reach beyond their potential to be agents for change, embrace social responsibility and community engagement.

She has been very active in the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA), including acting as CT Chapter president for many years and chairman of the World Congress in Cairo Egypt. Judy was the first female member of the Wilton Rotary Club and is a Paul Harris Fellow. She was also the founding president of the Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

The annual Ensemble Travel Advisor Convention included a week of sessions and speakers focused on the conference theme, “Travel With Purpose.” This included keynote speakers Spencer West–double amputee, visionary, activist and motivational speaker–and Scott and Ally Svenson, co-founders of MOD Pizza. There was also a trade show, as well as dedicated front line travel advisor training.

Wilton Center Travel Ltd. is celebrating its 41st year at the same location in Wilton Center.