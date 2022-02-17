Fairfield County’s “Giving Day” Features 21 Wilton Non-Profits at Critical Time

Fairfield County’s biggest annual giving event is one week from today.

Set to kick off on Thursday, Feb. 24, Fairfield County’s Giving Day is a 24-hour virtual fundraising drive that connects local organizations with community members looking to make a difference.

The 9th annual event, powered by Fairfield County’s Community Foundation and generously supported by Bank of America, is an opportunity to come together to provide critical support to local nonprofits. This support is especially important as Fairfield County nonprofits continue to face challenges during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Several Wilton organizations will be participating this year:

Ambler Farm

Circle of Care for Families with Cancer

Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation

Georgetown Volunteer Fire Company

Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited

Music on the Hill

Norwalk River Valley Trail

Norwalk River Watershed Association

Pollinator Pathway

Rising Starr Horse Rescue

Riverbrook Regional YMCA/Wilton Family Y

Stay at Home in Wilton Inc.

Trackside Teen Center

Wilton Go Green

Wilton High School Theater Arts Association Inc.

Wilton Historical Society

Wilton Library Association

Wilton Playshop

Wilton Singers

Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc.

Woodcock Nature Center

“Given the vast importance of Giving Day to local nonprofits — and to the people, families, and communities they serve — this is the moment of impact for Fairfield County residents to seize,” Fairfield County’s Community Foundation President and CEO Juanita James said. “Giving Day is truly a powerful opportunity for community advancement.”

Since 2014, Fairfield County’s Giving Day has raised $11.5 million for Fairfield County’s nonprofits. In 2021, nearly 15,000 individuals and families made donations totaling more than $2.25 million.

“The Community Foundation created Giving Day to help local nonprofits build their fundraising capacity while also making philanthropy accessible,” James said. “The minimum donation is $10, meaning that everyone in Fairfield County can have the power to make an immediate difference in our community.”

As the pandemic continues to disproportionately impact vulnerable populations, the Community Foundation is hopeful Fairfield County residents will come together again to make this year’s Giving Day a great success.

More than 400 organizations have registered to participate in this year’s Giving Day. The giving window will open on the Fairfield County Giving Day website at 12 a.m. on Feb. 24 and run through 11:59 p.m. Community members can view the complete list of Giving Day nonprofits and the causes they support online.

“Giving Day is an investment in all residents of Fairfield County,” James said. “It’s a day when everyone can give, and all acts of kindness count.”

Fairfield County’s Giving Day is made possible by generous sponsorship support from the local business community: Bank of America, Hearst Connecticut Media Group, Moffly Media, The Jeniam Foundation, Optimum, the Back to You Fund at FCCF, KeyBank, TargetonStar, Fairfield County’s Center for Housing Opportunity, the Fund for Women & Girls at FCCF, the Immigrant Success Fund at FCCF, Webster Private Bank, Band Central, 95.9 The Fox, Star 99.9, WEBE108, WICC, News12 and The Two Oh Three.

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation promotes philanthropy as a means to create change in Fairfield County, focusing on innovative and collaborative solutions to critical issues impacting the community. Individuals, families, corporations, and organizations can establish charitable funds or contribute to existing funds. The Community Foundation is in compliance with the Council on Foundations’ national standards and has awarded over $337.5 million in grants to nonprofits in Fairfield County and beyond since 1992. As a trusted nonprofit partner and thought leader, the organization brings together nonprofits, business experts, and philanthropists to close the opportunity gap in Fairfield County with a focus on eliminating disparities in education, employment, housing, and health. The goal is to create a vital and inclusive community, where every individual has the opportunity to thrive.