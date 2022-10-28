Family & Children’s Agency Thanks Community for Minks to Sinks Success

In early October, Minks to Sinks, the bi-annual tag sale, wrapped up a successful sale weekend. The event brought donations and shoppers from all over the area to recycle unwanted items, shop for bargains, and support Family & Children’s Agency (FCA), a Norwalk-based nonprofit providing human services for children, families, adults, and seniors.

Thousands of shoppers attended the sale and found everything from housewares, clothing, and collectibles, to toys, furniture, and sports equipment.

Minks to Sinks has been running since 1931 and is organized by more than 150 Wilton-area women who set up, organize, run, and clean up after the sale.

“Every sale I’m amazed and grateful for the incredible volunteers who make this event happen,” Kim Healy, Co-Chair of Minks to Sinks, said. “I’m so proud of the impact this event has on the community, especially our support of Family & Children’s Agency.”

“Minks to Sinks raises substantial funds for FCA while also encouraging recycling and supporting those who can’t afford necessities by making them available at low or no cost through this sale,” Robert F. Cashel, President and CEO of FCA, said. “I truly appreciate the volunteers who once again held a successful sale — this would not be possible without their dedication.”

The bi-annual sale will be held again the weekend of May 6, 2023, and more information about the sale and Family & Children’s Agency can be found on the FCA and Minks to Sinks websites or by following both on social media.