Like other events making a post-pandemic return, Miller-Driscoll School saw the reappearance of the beloved Women in History event in March. Organized each year by the M-D PTA, the event was canceled in 2020 and held over Zoom in 2021. But for 2022, 45 volunteers were in-person to bring important women of the past and present to life, visiting classrooms to tell their stories and accomplishments.

It’s a lesson that uniquely sticks with Wilton’s youngest learners, as it has for the over 20 years the program has been held.

A few of the famous women who visited were Sally Ride, the “Unsinkable” Molly Brown, Kim Ng, Amelia Earhart, Rosa Parks, Betsy Ross, Naomi Osaka, Elizabeth Blackwell, Tammy Duckworth, Kamala Harris, Margaret Thatcher, and many more.

Capping this year was a letter to the M-D students from the real Vice President Kamala Harris. She wrote that she joined them in “celebrating the generations of trailblazing women and girls in our country.”

“Today, I join you in celebrating the women who have been an inspiration throughout history, and the important women who make your lives better every day — women like your teachers, doctors, mothers, aunts, sisters and so many others who are working to change the world,” she wrote.