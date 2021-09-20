Finally! Minks to Sinks Returns to Wilton

It’s back! Minks to Sinks, the epic tag sale thousands of donors, consignors, collectors, and bargain-hunters wait for each year is returning to Wilton on Oct. 2-4.

Thousands of items from children’s toys to clothing, furniture to housewares, will be on sale in Wilton during the twice-yearly Minks to Sinks sale. Proceeds benefit Family & Children’s Agency (FCA), a Norwalk-based nonprofit providing social services for children, families, adults, and seniors.

The sale has been running since 1931 and is organized by more than nearly 200 Wilton-area volunteers who set up, organize, run, and clean up after the sale.

“I am so excited to get back under the tents,” said Kim Healy, co-chair of Minks to Sinks. “The sale raises money for Family & Children’s Agency, an organization that has made such a difference to those struggling during these challenging times. It feels great to be helping them as they support our community.”

“The Minks to Sinks volunteers are a truly special group of people. They have been so resilient over the past year, shifting to donating personal care items, masks, and food when they couldn’t have the sale due to COVID-19. Now, seeing the tents go up again will be a welcome return of an event we all look forward to,” said Robert F. Cashel, the president and CEO of Family & Children’s Agency.

Masks will be required and a limited number of people will be allowed in the tents at a time to allow for social distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines.

For more information about Minks to Sinks, including an updated list of items that will not be accepted, please visit the Minks to Sinks website.

The Minks to Sinks sale location is at 395 Danbury Rd., on the corner of School Rd. and Rte. 7 near the Wilton High School tennis courts.

On-site consignment and donation hours:



Tuesday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (donations only)

Fall 2021 Sale dates and times:

