The following is a press release from the Wilton Fire Department.

The Wilton Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) — the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 100 years — to promote this year’s FPW campaign, “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention.” The campaign works to educate the public about simple but important actions they can take when cooking to keep themselves and those around them safe.

According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires and deaths.

“Year after year, cooking remains the leading cause of home fires by far, accounting for half (49%) of all U.S. home fires,” NFPA vice president of outreach and advocacy Lorraine Carli said. “These numbers tell us that there is still much work to do when it comes to better educating the public about ways to stay safe when cooking.”

Fire Chief James Blanchfield hopes residents will embrace the 2023 Fire Prevention Week theme. “A cooking fire can grow quickly. I have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented,” he said.

The Wilton Fire Department offers key safety tips to help reduce the risk of a cooking fire:

Watch what you heat. Always keep a close eye on what you are cooking. Set a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove. Always keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner.

Have a “kid- and pet-free zone” of at least three feet (one meter) around the stove or grill and anywhere else hot food or drinks are prepared or carried.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week and cooking safety, call the Wilton Fire Department at 203.834.6247 or visit the Fire Prevention Week website. For fire safety fun for kids, visit the Fire Prevention Week kids’ website.