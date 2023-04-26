FIRST UP on GMW is an occasional column that highlights shorter announcements or updates, and helps you get a quick start to the Wilton news of the day. Have a news tip, item or something you know people are chatting about? Email us at editor@goodmorningwilton.com.

WHS Girls Lacrosse Team to Honor Senior Players

The Wilton High School girls lacrosse team is inviting the community to join in honoring its senior players on Tuesday, May 9 at 5:30 p.m., at Lilly Field. The Warrior girls will then take on Danbury High School at 6 p.m.

(L to R) WHS girls lacrosse senior players Jemma Peterkin, Mary Scally, Maddie Ratcliffe, Molly Snow (capt.), Isabel DiNanno (capt.), Emerson Pattillo (capt.), Whitney Hess and Lucy Corry. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

WHS Socks for Soldiers (and Veterans) Begins Collection Drive

Socks for Soldiers Club members Credit: contributed

The Wilton High School Socks for Soldiers Program is holding its final collection drive of the ’22-’23 school year now through Tuesday, May 9. May is Military Appreciation Month and organizers hope to collect an additional 1,000 pairs of new men’s and women’s socks for members of the U.S. armed forces and veterans.

Drop-off boxes are located at Wilton High School outside Mr. Dann Pompa‘s room in the counseling wing and in the upper main lobby. These socks are greatly appreciated by the local veterans and sent to active-duty soldiers along with soccer balls from Kick for Nick.

True Warriors Challenger team invites you to Little League Day!

Little League Day is this Saturday, April 29 at the YMCA Little League fields. The players participating in the True Warriors Challenger team is inviting the community to come cheer the action as the True Warriors and their buddies take the field at 2:30 p.m.

The Little League Challenger Division is Little League’s adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges teamed with typical buddies to encourage fun, inclusion and good old-fashioned Little League baseball. The Challenger Division makes America’s pastime accessible to all kids, regardless of ability.

Wilton’s 2023 True Warriors team Credit: contributed