FIRST UP on GMW, Wilton Schools Edition: WHS Graduation Date Set * Hall of Fame Inductees * Basketball Tourneys

FIRST UP on GMW is an occasional column that highlights shorter announcements or updates, and helps you get a quick start to the Wilton news of the day. Have a news tip, item or something you know people are chatting about? Email us at editor@goodmorningwilton.com.

Today’s FIRST UP is all about Wilton Public Schools.

WHS Graduation Date Set

At Thursday evening’s March 3 Board of Education meeting, the Board unanimously approved the recommendation from Superintendent Kevin Smith to set graduation for Wilton High School‘s Class of 2022 on Saturday, June 18.

The time of day is still to be determined.

Hall of Fame Inductees

Smith announced that the second class of inductees to the Wilton Public Schools’ Hall of Fame have been selected by the nominating committee.

The Hall of Fame recognizes members of the Wilton Public Schools community who have distinguished themselves in ways that have brought great honor and pride to the community. This includes teachers, students, and staff members who have in some way achieved notoriety in their chosen area of expertise, which may include, but are not limited to: education, business, legal service, politics and government, military service, athletics, theater and the arts, philanthropic endeavors and community service.

Induction into the Hall of Fame is reserved for alumni of the school district, and staff members can be awarded with a Service with Distinction Award.

For 2022, two people will be inducted into the Hall of Fame and two staff members will be recognized with Service with Distinction honors on Tuesday, May 24, at 6 p.m. in the Zellner Gallery at the WHS Clune Center.

Hall of Fame:

U.S. Air Force Colonel Jennifer Fullmer (Ret.) : WHS Class of 1985;Chief, Advanced Strike Requirements Division; Vice Commander of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing in Southeast/Southwest Asia; flew 90 combat missions over Afghanistan and Iraq.

: WHS Class of 1985;Chief, Advanced Strike Requirements Division; Vice Commander of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing in Southeast/Southwest Asia; flew 90 combat missions over Afghanistan and Iraq. Lt. John G. Corr (Deceased): WHS Class of 1962, killed in Vietnam; awarded two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star

Service with Distinction:

Longtime resident, community volunteer and varsity golf coach Jack Majesky .

. Current eighth-grade writing teacher and 43-year Wilton Public Schools veteran Paul Schluntz

Basketball Tournaments

After a very tough game, number-two seeded Wilton High School varsity boys basketball lost to top-seed Ridgefield in the FCIAC finals, 40-46 on Thursday night, March 3. The boys will now turn to the CIAC State tournament, earning a bye in the first round and playing first on Wednesday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. at home, facing off against the winner of the matchup between Newtown and Avon.

Also Thursday night, the varsity girls basketball team (12th seed) advanced to the quarterfinals in the Class LL CIAC State tournament, beating the number-five seed Fairfield Ludlowe 41-37 in overtime. The Warriors will face the 13th seed Hillhouse on Monday, March 7 at 7 p.m. at home.