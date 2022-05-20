Four to be Inducted into Wilton Public Schools’ Hall of Fame

The Wilton Public Schools will induct four individuals into the Hall of Fame in a ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, May 24 at 6 p.m. in the Clune Auditorium’s Zellner Gallery (395 Danbury Rd.). The ceremony is open to the public.

This will be the second class inducted into the Hall of Fame since it was established in 2016 to recognize members of the Wilton community who have distinguished themselves in ways that bring great honor and pride to the community. This includes teachers, students and staff members who have in some way achieved distinction in their chosen area of expertise. Such individuals may have attained national recognition, or in some way been recognized by their peers for outstanding achievement. Those fields may include, but are not limited to, education, business, legal service, politics and government, military service, athletics, theatre and the arts, philanthropic endeavors and community service.

The 2022 Members of the WPS Hall of Fame Class include:

Lt. John G. Corr, United States Marine Corps (deceased): A 1962 Wilton High School graduate, John Corr served the nation with honor and gave the ultimate sacrifice while deployed in Vietnam. Corr excelled in football, track and basketball for the Wilton Warriors. He was the star quarterback on the football team that won the 1961 WCC Championship and was often recognized for his strength of character, integrity and leadership off the field. After graduation from the University of Bridgeport in 1966, Corr entered the US Marine Corps in October 1966. In June 1967, Lt. John G. Corr left for Vietnam assigned to the Second Platoon of India Company with the First Marine Division in the Da Nang Area. In six months of service, Corr was awarded two Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star with Combat “V’, a Gallantry Cross with Palm, and a National Order of Vietnam Fifth Class (Republic of Vietnam).

Colonel Jen Fullmer, United States Air Force (Retired): Jennifer Fullmer grew up in Wilton and is a 1985 graduate of Wilton High School. Fullmer served 24 years in the United States Air Force and retired as a Colonel in the fall of 2015. Col. Fullmer served in a variety of leadership positions including flying squadron command and Chief of Staff of the Joint Interagency Task Force South, a multi-national task force that facilitates the interdiction of illicit trafficking and other narco-terrorist threats. From 2013 to 2014 she served as Vice Commander of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, where she was second in command of United States Central Command’s largest air wing, responsible for combat operations and installation support for 8,000 U.S. and coalition warfighters. Fullmer also served as the executive director of a Maine nonprofit called Boots2Roots, which provides personalized and proactive support for active-duty military members and their families who are transitioning to Maine.

Paul Schluntz, Teacher-Leader, Role Model, Coach: Paul Schluntz graduated from Wilton High School in 1975 and began his teaching career at Middlebrook School in 1979. Currently in his 43rd year of teaching for the Wilton Public Schools, Schluntz is one of the longest-tenured teachers in the district. His love of literature and charismatic way of teaching has been an inspiration to over 5,000 students. In addition to his years of teaching for the district, Schluntz has served on numerous committees while at Middlebrook School and was a beloved WHS coach — soccer for 36 years and ice hockey for 39 years. Schluntz has distinguished himself as an extraordinary teacher-leader, role model and coach. A parent of a student-athlete who had been taught and coached by Schluntz once said, “He is the kind of man whose calming energy, sweet kindness, unflagging encouragement and quiet leadership simply stand out from all the rest.”

John “Jack” Majesky, Coach: Coach Jack Majesky has served as the Wilton Warriors’ head golf coach since 2011, after having served as an assistant for six years prior and he was well prepared and eager to take on the role. Under Majesky’s direction, the Warriors participate in two service programs: First Tee, a program that provides gently used golf clubs and supplies to underprivileged children, and Birdies for the Brave, a fundraiser to help build homes for wounded veterans. In the words of one of his players, “Coach Majesky is much more than our coach. Coach not only teaches the game of golf, but he imparts life lessons and important values.” Majesky is also an invaluable member of the Wilton Community, serving as a former volunteer EMT, president of the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps (WVAC) and current executive director of Wilton Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) for the past 11 years.