Garden Club says ‘Thank You’ for Support of Daffodil Festival [PHOTOS]

A Message to Town Residents from the Wilton Garden Club following last Saturday’s Daffodil Festival:

“Members of the Wilton Garden Club want everyone who turned out for Wilton’s first Daffodil Festival to know how much they appreciate your enthusiasm and support. This event was the perfect opportunity to celebrate the Club’s centennial and the debut of Wilton’s Golden Miles Initiative. The Club was also delighted to welcome families from all over Connecticut who took a drive to join in on the fun, see the daffodils and participate in the festival contests. It was definitely time for everyone to celebrate spring and have some fun after the confinement of the past year.

“The Club has set a goal to plant 15,000 daffodils in the next five years, and young and old members of the community will be invited to join in on planting days starting this fall. Last fall 3,500 were planted by Club members with help from the Wilton Kiwanis Club, so the goal is well on its way. As the years go by, these daffodils will not only be a legacy for the youth involved as they point out the flowers they planted in town to their own children but a perfect way to further beautify Wilton. As happened at the Festival on Saturday, the town will become a popular spring destination which will be a boon to local businesses in town.

“Enjoy the slide show and keep in mind there is still time to see these blooms in the next few weeks in person (see attached map, below). The Wilton Garden Club encourages everyone in town to enjoy their beauty and get a little Daffy along the way.”

Kiwanis Club Participation

Kiwanis Club contributions chair Dave Hapke said, “It’s wonderful to work with the Wilton Garden Club. Together with Kiwanis, our two organizations represent a total of 170 years of community service.”

Garden Club president Nancy Greeley, agreed. “We are so grateful for the support of our community partners—the Kiwanis and the Wilton Historical Society—to help us present this gift to Wilton.”

Wilton Historical Society co-director Allison Sanders said of the ongoing partnership with both organizations: “Whether it’s pumpkins for the Kiwanis or daffodils for the Garden Club, the Historical Society is happy to be a gathering place for our Wilton community.”