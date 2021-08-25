GMW’s 2021-2022 Back To School Guide: Dates, Schedules, and Everything Else

Every year GOOD Morning Wilton publishes a Back to School guide with the typical information for the start of the academic year. And after what can only be described as the most atypical school year in modern history, students head back for five-day-a-week in-person in-classroom instruction that Superintendent Kevin Smith said he hopes will be as “normal” as possible.

The district published its own Back to School guide with some meet-the-teacher dates and COVID-19 guidelines. Families also have been sent school-specific materials for their students, but we've tried to collect the essential information for the entire district all in one place. We've got phone numbers, dates, and as much information as possible.

Wilton Public Schools General Information and Resources

PowerSchool

PowerSchool is the Wilton Public Schools’ Student Information System intended to support school operations and family engagement. The PowerSchool Parent Portal includes grades, progress, attendance, emergency contact information, and more.

PowerSchool Parent Portal Login

PowerSchool Parent Portal: Wilton Public Schools Information and Directions

School Messenger

School Messenger is an automated notification system that enables Wilton Public Schools administration and staff to communicate with families via email, phone and/or text. It is used to efficiently and quickly notify families when there are school closings, delays, early dismissals or other important information.

School Messenger: Wilton Public Schools Information and Directions

Schoology

Parent Schoology Refresher Webinar: Thursday, Aug. 26, 5-6:30 p.m. via Zoom

Tutorial: Signing up for a student’s Schoology Account

Important School Phone Numbers/Contacts

Wilton Public Schools Website

Email : To contact Wilton Public Schools staff members, email any staff member by using the following format: last name then first initial @wiltonps.org ; for example, to email Wilton High School principal Dr. Robert O’Donnell, use odonnellr@wiltonps.org.

: To contact Wilton Public Schools staff members, email any staff member by using the following format: ; for example, to email Wilton High School principal Dr. Robert O’Donnell, use odonnellr@wiltonps.org. Miller-Driscoll Elementary (PreK-Grade 2) Main Office: 203.762.8678 Principal Kathy Coon: ext. 3282 Nurse: ext. 3271 or 3371 Attendance: 203.761.0364 or 203.762.8678; or email

(PreK-Grade 2) Cider Mill School (Grades 3-5) Main Office: 203.762.3351 Principal Jennifer Falcone: ext. 4266 Nurse: 203.834.4930 Attendance: 203.834.4950 or via email

(Grades 3-5) Middlebrook Middle School (Grades 6-8) Main Office: 203.762.8388 Principal Jory Higgins: ext. 5246 Nurse: ext. 5254 Attendance: 203.834.4963 or via email

(Grades 6-8) Wilton High School (Grades 9-12) Main Office: 203.762.0381 Principal Robert O’Donnell: ext. 6308 Nurse: ext. 6227 Attendance: 203.834.4805

(Grades 9-12) Central Office Main Office: 203.762.3381 Transportation: ext. 8295



Wilton Board of Education

Wilton Public Schools Wellness

Schools’ Wellness Website

Grief Support and Resources

Students or families who are in need of immediate support can call the 24-hour hotline for Kids in Crisis at 203.661.1911 or 211 for mobile crisis support .

Wilton Social Services Resource Page

Kids in Crisis 24 hour hotline

211 Infoline for immediate support

Kim Zemo, LCSW (Wilton Public Schools Safe Schools Climate Coordinator) email

(Wilton Public Schools Safe Schools Climate Coordinator) email Talkitout Helpline – In an effort to offer support to families during this time, there is a new helpline called Talkitout. If a parent or caregiver is having difficulty or stress with parenting issues during this time and is in need of support, the person can call 833.258.5011 to be connected with a live clinician. This line is active Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday 1-8 p.m. Parents in need of immediate assistance outside of this time can always call 211, which is open 24 hours. This service is free to all who participate.

– In an effort to offer support to families during this time, there is a new helpline called If a parent or caregiver is having difficulty or stress with parenting issues during this time and is in need of support, the person can call 833.258.5011 to be connected with a live clinician. This line is active Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday 1-8 p.m. Parents in need of immediate assistance outside of this time can always call 211, which is open 24 hours. This service is free to all who participate. On Thursday, Sept. 9, from 10-11:30 a.m., Wilton Youth Council is hosting a hybrid program, “Coming Together: Responding to Unfinished Learning and Supporting Social-Emotional Health in the 2021-2022 School Year.” It will take place at the Wilton High School Clune Center and a virtual option will be available (and a recording posted after the event). The panel discussion will be led by Wilton Public Schools Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Charles Smith Ed.D., that will address the district’s response to unfinished learning and plans for implementing a prioritized curriculum in the upcoming school year. In addition to WPS staff members, Tracey Masella L.C.S.W., will join the panel to offer guidance on how families can support students and foster social-emotional well-being as kids make the transition back to full-time school.

Student Hours

Regular School Day

*IMPORTANT: This year, the Board of Education approved a change to the school day, adding five minutes to each day. Cider Mill, Middlebrook and Wilton High School had the five minutes added to the end of the day’s schedule; Miller-Driscoll added five minutes at the start of the day.

SCHOOL START DISMISSAL Cider Mill 7:40 a.m. 2:15 p.m. Middlebrook 8:20 a.m. 2:55 p.m. Wilton High School 8:20 a.m. 2:55 p.m. Miller-Driscoll 9:00 a.m. 3:35 p.m.

Shortened Days/Early Release

SCHOOL START DISMISSAL Cider Mill 7:40 a.m. 11:55 a.m. Middlebrook 8:20 a.m. 12:30 p.m. Wilton High School 8:20 a.m. 12:30 p.m. Miller-Driscoll 9:00 a.m. 1:15 p.m.

Delayed Opening Times

SCHOOL 1-Hour Delay 2-Hour

delay 3-Hour Delay CM 8:40 a.m. 9:40 a.m. 10:40 a.m. MB 9:20 a.m. 10:20 a.m. 11:20 a.m. WHS 9:20 a.m. 10:20 a.m. 11:20 a.m. MD 10:00 am 11:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m.

Early Dismissal (unplanned, weather)

SCHOOL START DISMISSAL Cider Mill 7:40 a.m. 11:30 a.m. Middlebrook 8:20 a.m. 10:30 p.m. Wilton High School 8:20 a.m. 10:30 p.m. Miller-Driscoll 9:00 a.m. 12:30 p.m.

Transportation

Bus transportation information is now available via the PowerSchool Parent Portal, including a student’s bus route, pick-up location, and morning pick-up time.

For questions about a child’s bus route email the district transportation liaison, Fran Williams or call 203.762.3381, ext. 8295.

To call the Student Transportation-America bus barn directly: 203.762.8600

If a child’s ridership changes at any point in the year, email transportation liaison Fran Williams.

Wilton Public Schools does not publish bus routes for security reasons.

Morning pick-up times are listed in PowerSchool. Pickup times are approximate.

Students should wait at their assigned stop, between 5-10 minutes earlier than the bus pickup time, as the time may vary due to weather or traffic conditions.

School bus transportation will resume at full capacity this school year. There will not be staggered arrival and dismissal schedules in the lower schools as was done last year.

Masks are required on school buses per a CDC Order.

Students will sit in assigned seats to support contact tracing efforts when they are necessary.

Students will be permitted to take buses to after-school activities to specific locations as follows: To established childcare facilities To attend ongoing after-school special activities The full list of approved after-school activity locations can be found on the website.

Students will not be permitted to take buses to playdates or to Wilton Center for non-essential activities. This restriction will be revisited after the first month of school and may be modified based on the district’s ability to accommodate additional episodic riders.

Lost and Found: Articles of clothing are placed in the Lost & Found bin outside the office at the bus terminal (130 School Rd.). A PTA volunteer regularly empties the bin and places pictures of the articles online on each school’s parent Facebook page. If a child has lost or left something of value, other than clothing, on a bus, contact the bus company directly. They will ask you for the child’s bus number, date lost, and a description of the article.

Special Bus Assignments

Chartwells Food Service

Students may bring their lunch from home or purchase meals and other food items at school. This year, foodservice operations will resume fully. School lunches will be served in the cafeteria at Cider Mill, Middlebrook and WHS. Students will eat lunch primarily in the cafeteria and their classrooms at Miller-Driscoll.

Chartwells Food Services is an outside vendor for Wilton Public Schools providing cafeteria food service to the district.

Payment accounts for all students can be managed online. To see balances or add money to student lunch accounts, visit the My School Bucks website. Parents can also send a check made out to “Wilton School Lunch Program” with their child.

The Chartwells contact is Brian Reynolds, and he can be reached at 203.834.4990, ext. 5221 or via email.

The link to lunch menus for all four schools can be found online on the Nutrislice website. Families can also download Chartwells’ Nutrislice app on the app store for on-the-go information about Wilton’s food service.

School Calendar (Through the end of September)

Thursday, Aug. 26: Middlebrook Grade 6 Meet the Teachers

Thursday, Aug. 26: Miller-Driscoll Meet the Teacher

Thursday, Aug. 26: Cider Mill Meet the Teacher

Thursday, Aug. 26: Schoology Refresher for Parents — MB & WHS (on Zoom)

Thursday, Aug. 26: Board of Education Meeting

Friday, Aug. 27: Middlebrook Grade 6 WEB Orientation Program

Friday, Aug. 27: Wilton High School Freshman Orientation and Self-Guided Tour

Monday, Aug. 30: FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL

Tuesday, Aug. 31: First Day of School for M-D preschoolers

Monday, Sept. 6: Labor Day, No School

Tuesday, Sept. 7: Rosh Hashanah, No School

Thursday, Sept. 9: Wilton High School Underclassmen Photo Day

Thursday, Sept. 9: Board of Education Meeting

Monday, Sept. 13: Middlebrook Grade 6 Open House

Tuesday, Sept. 14: Miller-Driscoll PreK and Kindergarten Open House

Thursday, Sept. 16: Yom Kippur, No School

Monday, Sept. 20: Middlebrook Grade 7 Open House

Tuesday, Sept. 21: Miller-Driscoll Grades 1 and 2 Open House

Wednesday, Sept. 22: Cider Mill Belden Hill and Kent Open House

Thursday, Sept. 23: Middlebrook Photo Day

Thursday, Sept. 23: Board of Education Meeting

Monday, Sept. 27: Middlebrook Grade 8 Open House

Tuesday, Sept. 28: Cider Mill Photo Day

Wednesday, Sept. 29: Cider Mill Cannondale and Nod Hill Open House

Thursday, Sept. 30: Wilton High School Open House

Parent Teacher Associations (PTA)

PTA

Each of Wilton’s four schools has its own PTA (Parent Teacher Association) or PTSA (Parent Teacher Student Association). Families are able to join the PTA and gain access to the Mobile Directory of Students and Families. [Also see each school below for individual school PTA information.]

To join and access the MobileArq directory:

Visit the MobileArq website

Click Parent Sign Up

Enter Email ID and Name

Enter wilton for code

SEPTA

The Wilton SEPTA’s mission is to build compassionate, trusting, and collaborative relationships with all members of the schools and community. Organizers strive to ensure that the diversity of all children receiving Special Education and related services will be supported, celebrated and socially embraced. Collectively, SEPTA works to increase access to resources, empowering every child with the opportunity and inspiration to thrive. Visit the SEPTA website or get in touch via email ​to find out how to get involved.

SEPTA Facebook Page

SEPTA Board and School Representatives for the 2021-2022 school year:

Miller-Driscoll Elementary School (PreK-2)

Main Office: 203.762.8678

Miller-Driscoll School website

Miller-Driscoll School on Facebook

Miller-Driscoll School calendar

Miller-Driscoll School Scoop (FAQ)

Miller-Driscoll School School Supply Lists

Miller-Driscoll School PTA website

Miller-Driscoll School PTA Schoolhouse Scoop Newsletter

Miller-Driscoll School PTA on Facebook

Miller-Driscoll Contacts

Main Office: 203.762.8678

Principal Kathy Coon: ext. 3282

Nurse: ext. 3271 or 3371

Attendance: 203.761.0364 or 203.762.8678; or email

School Hours

Kindergarten-Grade 2: 9 a.m.-3:35 p.m.

Early Learning Center (preschool): 9 a.m.-1:15 p.m.

Students may begin entering the building at 8:45 a.m.

Bus Transportation

All kindergarteners must be accompanied by an adult at the bus stop in the morning and must be met by an adult in the afternoon throughout the year.

School Dismissal Manager

School Dismissal Manager allows parents to communicate any change in pickup/dismissal plans to a student’s teacher and school. Before the start of the school year, K-2 parents will receive an email from School Dismissal Manager with login/account setup instructions. By default, each student is set to their home bus. The site provides the capability to enter recurring plans, plans for multiple days, or one-time default plan changes. Any changes in dismissal plans must be made by 1 p.m. on full days and 11 a.m. on scheduled shortened days.

For any early dismissals (before 3:25 p.m.), parents must send a note to the student’s teacher and enter the early dismissal into School Dismissal Manager.

Meet the Teacher and Open House

Meet the Teacher: Thursday, Aug. 26 Download the information flyer for specific times for each grade and entry locations for each teacher. *IMPORTANT: Times are different for each classroom depending on the student’s last name.

Miller Driscoll Open Houses — In Person

Tuesday, Sept. 14 : PreK and Kindergarten 9-9:25 a.m. for last names A-L 9:35-10 a.m. for last names M-Z

: PreK and Kindergarten Tuesday, Sept. 21 : Grade 1 and Grade 2 10-10:25 a.m. for last names A-L 10:35-11 a.m. for last names M-Z

: Grade 1 and Grade 2

Cider Mill School (Grades 3-5)

Main Office: 203.762.3351

Cider Mill School website

Cider Mill School Calendar

Cider Mill School Quick Facts

Cider Mill School School Supply Lists

Cider Mill School What’s The Buzz (monthly newsletter)

Cider Mill PTA Website

Cider Mill PTA Hot Cider Newsletter

Cider Mill School Parent Community on Facebook

Cider Mill Contacts

Main Office: 203.762.3351

Principal Jennifer Falcone: ext. 4251

Nurse: 203.834.4930

Attendance: 203.834.4950 or via email

School Hours

7:40 a.m.-2:15 p.m.

Students may begin entering the building at 7:25 a.m.

Main Office Hours: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

School Community

South Side Houses Kent (Green) Belden Hill (Yellow)

North Side Houses Cannondale (Blue) Nod Hill (Red)



Virtual Backpack

The Cider Mill Virtual Backpack is an online resource with all forms needed for classroom field trips or activities for each grade level.

School Dismissal Manager and FastLane

School Dismissal Manager allows parents to communicate any change in pickup/dismissal plans to a student’s teacher and school. Before the start of the school year, parents will receive an email from School Dismissal Manager with login/account setup instructions. There will also be a new Mobile App to download for mobile devices; families will need to revise their preferences to get either text and/or email updates.

By default, each student is set to their home bus. The site provides the capability to enter recurring plans, plans for multiple days, or one-time default plan changes.

Dismissal plans must be entered by 12:30 p.m. each day. The site does provide the capability to enter plans for multiple days. Children will be sent on their home bus if no other plan is entered. If parents miss the 12:30 pm deadline, a note must be brought to the office. For the students’ safety, plan changes are not accepted over the phone, fax or through email to the teacher.

Cider Mill will continue to use FastLane as the process for dismissing students from the classroom for pick-up. (Information will be sent to parents and school contacts will be available to answer questions at Meet the Teacher).

Meet the Teacher and Open House

Meet the Teacher: Thursday, Aug. 26. To maintain social distancing in the classrooms, students and families are asked to visit during the designated 25-minute time period organized alphabetically by students’ last names.

South (Belden Hill/Kent) 11-11:25 a.m.: A-L 11:35 a.m.-12 p.m.: M-Z

North (Cannondale / Nod Hill) 1-1:25 p.m.: A-L 1:35-2 p.m.: M-Z



Cider Mill Open Houses — In Person

Wednesday, Sept. 22, 6:30-7:15 p.m. : South Houses (Kent/Belden Hill)

: South Houses (Kent/Belden Hill) Wednesday, Sept. 29, 6:30-7:15 p.m.: North Houses (Cannondale/Nod Hill)

Middlebrook Middle School (Grades 6-8)

Main Office: 203.762.8388

Attendance Email

Middlebrook Website

Middlebrook Calendar

Middlebrook team pages.

Middlebrook PTA website

Middlebrook PTA Messenger Newsletter

Middlebrook School Parent Community on Facebook

Middlebrook School Supply Lists

Middlebrook Contacts

Main Office: 203.762.8388

Principal Jory Higgins: via email

Nurse: 203.762.8388, ext. 5254 or ext. 5268

Attendance: 203.834.4963 or via email

Message Center: 203.834.4967

School Hours

8:20 a.m.-2:55 p.m.

Drop off: 8-8:20 a.m. 7:15 or 7:30 a.m. for morning clubs 7:30 or 7:45 a.m. for scheduled extra help appointments

Pick up: 2:55-3:15 p.m.

Main Office Hours: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

School Community

Middlebrook is organized into teams — there are three teams in each grade. Each grade has a red team, a yellow team, and a green team. There are links to the Google Sites for each team on the Middlebrook website.

Administrators send a weekly email at 5 p.m. each Friday to keep families up-to-date on the latest Middlebrook information.

Message Center

Parents should not call or text students on their personal cell phones during the school day. Instead, call the Message Center at 203.834.4967 and leave a message, which will be given to the student before the day ends. In the event of an emergency, call the school office.

Walkthrough, WEB Orientation and Open House

Walkthrough: Thursday, Aug. 26

Grade 7 and Grade 8 12-12:25 p.m.: A-H 12:35-1 p.m.: I-Z

Grade 6 2-2:25 p.m.: A-H 2:35-3 p.m.: I-Z



WEB Orientation for Grade 6: Friday, Aug. 27 WEB (Where Everyone Belongs) is a transition middle school program that welcomes 6th graders and helps them feel comfortable throughout the first year of their middle school experience. Members of the 8th-grade class are trained to act as positive role models and leaders who guide the 6th graders in small group activities that address students’ needs and concerns in an enjoyable manner.

Eighth-grade WEB Leaders will email their group members. Orientation drop-off in the front bus loop at Middlebrook at the designated time (by name). (Wear comfortable clothes and leave phones at home.) Pick up will be in the back pick-up area.

8:45-9:45 a.m.: Ada – DeJe



Ada – DeJe 10-10:50 a.m.: DeM – Jon

DeM – Jon 11-11:50 a.m.: Jos – Min



Jos – Min 12-12:50 p.m.: Mol – Rod



Mol – Rod 1-1:50 p.m.: Ron – Zha

Open Houses — In Person: Sessions start in the cafeteria and then move to team bases.

Monday, Sept. 13, 7-8 p.m. : 6th​ Grade Parents

: 6th​ Grade Parents Monday, Sept. 20, 7-8 p.m. : 7th​ Grade Parents ​

: 7th​ Grade Parents ​ Monday, Sept. 27, 7-8 p.m.: 8th​ Grade Parents

Wilton High School (Grades 9-12)

Main office: 203.762.0381

Wilton High School website

Wilton High School calendar

Wilton High School PTSA website

Wilton High School Parent Community on Facebook

College Board/CEEB code: 070938

TEST Center Code: 07710

WHS Contacts

Main office: 203.762.0381

Attendance office: 203.834.4805

Principal Robert O’Donnell: 203.762.0381, ext. 6308

Health Office: 203.762.0381, ext. 6227

Field house: 203.834.2618

YES office: 203.762.7093

WHS Resources

WHS Bell Schedule

WHS Rotating Calendar

WHS Opening Day Schedule: Monday, Aug. 30, Day “A” with advisory

Sample (Blank) Schedule Grid

WHS Program of Studies 2021-2022

Attendance Policy

Student Resources

Student Handbooks & Pledge Form: All students and families are expected to review the handbook thoroughly and complete the digital Pledge Form. This form requires a parent to fill it out. (WHS will send the Student Handbook when it is complete.)

Underclassmen Photo Day: Thursday, Sept. 8 in the Zellner Gallery; the schedule for assigned times by class and last name is online.

School Hours

8:20 a.m.-2:55 p.m.

WHS has a seniors-only off campus lunch privilege. Freshmen, sophomores and juniors must eat on campus, but are encouraged to eat outside during nice weather.

Students of all grade levels with a free period at the beginning or the end of the day can arrive late or leave early with parental permission.

Orientation and Open House

Link Crew Freshman Orientation: The Class of 2025 is scheduled for orientation on Friday, Aug. 27, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. in the Field House for group activities and lunch (with an optional extended time at 12-12:30 p.m. for individual exploration of student classroom locations with assistance from Link Leaders.

Link Leaders are WHS seniors and juniors who serve as leaders and mentors to freshman students.

Freshman Parent Orientation: The parent portion of Freshman Orientation Day will be held on Friday, Aug. 27 in the Clune Auditorium and will start with a greeting from the Wilton High School Administration at 8:45 a.m. followed by a parent panel of experienced Wilton High School parents from 9-10:15 a.m.

New Grade 10-12 student orientation: Friday, Aug. 27 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the WHS Little Theater.

New parents of all grades are invited to attend the parent portion of orientation from 8:45-10:15 a.m. in the Clune Auditorium that day.

WHS Open House — Virtual: Thursday, Sept. 30

Genesis

Genesis phone: 203.665.0495

Genesis brochure