GMW’s 2021-2022 Back To School Guide: Dates, Schedules, and Everything Else

Every year GOOD Morning Wilton publishes a Back to School guide with the typical information for the start of the academic year. And after what can only be described as the most atypical school year in modern history, students head back for five-day-a-week in-person in-classroom instruction that Superintendent Kevin Smith said he hopes will be as “normal” as possible.
The district published its own Back to School guide with some meet-the-teacher dates and COVID-19 guidelines. Families also have been sent school-specific materials for their students, but we’ve tried to collect the essential information for the entire district all in one place. We’ve got phone numbers, dates, and as much information as possible that we hope you’ll keep this page bookmarked for easy reference.
Wilton Public Schools General Information and Resources
- Reopening Information Webpage
- 2021 Back to School Guide
- 2021-2022 Calendar
- District Special Education Webpage
- 2021-2022 COVID-19 District Information Webpage
- Safe School Climate Plan
- Parent Resources Webpage
- Immunization Requirements
- Club and Activity Fees
PowerSchool
PowerSchool is the Wilton Public Schools’ Student Information System intended to support school operations and family engagement. The PowerSchool Parent Portal includes grades, progress, attendance, emergency contact information, and more.
PowerSchool Parent Portal Login
PowerSchool Parent Portal: Wilton Public Schools Information and Directions
School Messenger
School Messenger is an automated notification system that enables Wilton Public Schools administration and staff to communicate with families via email, phone and/or text. It is used to efficiently and quickly notify families when there are school closings, delays, early dismissals or other important information.
School Messenger: Wilton Public Schools Information and Directions
Schoology
Parent Schoology Refresher Webinar: Thursday, Aug. 26, 5-6:30 p.m. via Zoom
Tutorial: Signing up for a student’s Schoology Account
Important School Phone Numbers/Contacts
- Wilton Public Schools Website
- Email: To contact Wilton Public Schools staff members, email any staff member by using the following format: last name then first initial @wiltonps.org; for example, to email Wilton High School principal Dr. Robert O’Donnell, use odonnellr@wiltonps.org.
- Miller-Driscoll Elementary (PreK-Grade 2)
- Main Office: 203.762.8678
- Principal Kathy Coon: ext. 3282
- Nurse: ext. 3271 or 3371
- Attendance: 203.761.0364 or 203.762.8678; or email
- Cider Mill School (Grades 3-5)
- Main Office: 203.762.3351
- Principal Jennifer Falcone: ext. 4266
- Nurse: 203.834.4930
- Attendance: 203.834.4950 or via email
- Middlebrook Middle School (Grades 6-8)
- Main Office: 203.762.8388
- Principal Jory Higgins: ext. 5246
- Nurse: ext. 5254
- Attendance: 203.834.4963 or via email
- Wilton High School (Grades 9-12)
- Main Office: 203.762.0381
- Principal Robert O’Donnell: ext. 6308
- Nurse: ext. 6227
- Attendance: 203.834.4805
- Central Office
- Main Office: 203.762.3381
- Transportation: ext. 8295
Wilton Board of Education
Wilton Public Schools Wellness
- Schools’ Wellness Website
- Grief Support and Resources
- Students or families who are in need of immediate support can call the 24-hour hotline for Kids in Crisis at 203.661.1911 or 211 for mobile crisis support.
- Wilton Social Services Resource Page
- Kids in Crisis 24 hour hotline
- 211 Infoline for immediate support
- Kim Zemo, LCSW (Wilton Public Schools Safe Schools Climate Coordinator) email
- Talkitout Helpline – In an effort to offer support to families during this time, there is a new helpline called Talkitout. If a parent or caregiver is having difficulty or stress with parenting issues during this time and is in need of support, the person can call 833.258.5011 to be connected with a live clinician. This line is active Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday 1-8 p.m. Parents in need of immediate assistance outside of this time can always call 211, which is open 24 hours. This service is free to all who participate.
- On Thursday, Sept. 9, from 10-11:30 a.m., Wilton Youth Council is hosting a hybrid program, “Coming Together: Responding to Unfinished Learning and Supporting Social-Emotional Health in the 2021-2022 School Year.” It will take place at the Wilton High School Clune Center and a virtual option will be available (and a recording posted after the event). The panel discussion will be led by Wilton Public Schools Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Charles Smith Ed.D., that will address the district’s response to unfinished learning and plans for implementing a prioritized curriculum in the upcoming school year. In addition to WPS staff members, Tracey Masella L.C.S.W., will join the panel to offer guidance on how families can support students and foster social-emotional well-being as kids make the transition back to full-time school.
Student Hours
Regular School Day
*IMPORTANT: This year, the Board of Education approved a change to the school day, adding five minutes to each day. Cider Mill, Middlebrook and Wilton High School had the five minutes added to the end of the day’s schedule; Miller-Driscoll added five minutes at the start of the day.
|SCHOOL
|START
|DISMISSAL
|Cider Mill
|7:40 a.m.
|2:15 p.m.
|Middlebrook
|8:20 a.m.
|2:55 p.m.
|Wilton High School
|8:20 a.m.
|2:55 p.m.
|Miller-Driscoll
|9:00 a.m.
|3:35 p.m.
Shortened Days/Early Release
|SCHOOL
|START
|DISMISSAL
|Cider Mill
|7:40 a.m.
|11:55 a.m.
|Middlebrook
|8:20 a.m.
|12:30 p.m.
|Wilton High School
|8:20 a.m.
|12:30 p.m.
|Miller-Driscoll
|9:00 a.m.
|1:15 p.m.
Delayed Opening Times
|SCHOOL
|1-Hour Delay
|2-Hour
delay
|3-Hour Delay
|CM
|8:40 a.m.
|9:40 a.m.
|10:40 a.m.
|MB
|9:20 a.m.
|10:20 a.m.
|11:20 a.m.
|WHS
|9:20 a.m.
|10:20 a.m.
|11:20 a.m.
|MD
|10:00 am
|11:00 a.m.
|12:00 p.m.
Early Dismissal (unplanned, weather)
|SCHOOL
|START
|DISMISSAL
|Cider Mill
|7:40 a.m.
|11:30 a.m.
|Middlebrook
|8:20 a.m.
|10:30 p.m.
|Wilton High School
|8:20 a.m.
|10:30 p.m.
|Miller-Driscoll
|9:00 a.m.
|12:30 p.m.
Transportation
Bus transportation information is now available via the PowerSchool Parent Portal, including a student’s bus route, pick-up location, and morning pick-up time.
For questions about a child’s bus route email the district transportation liaison, Fran Williams or call 203.762.3381, ext. 8295.
To call the Student Transportation-America bus barn directly: 203.762.8600
If a child’s ridership changes at any point in the year, email transportation liaison Fran Williams.
Wilton Public Schools does not publish bus routes for security reasons.
- Morning pick-up times are listed in PowerSchool. Pickup times are approximate.
- Students should wait at their assigned stop, between 5-10 minutes earlier than the bus pickup time, as the time may vary due to weather or traffic conditions.
- School bus transportation will resume at full capacity this school year. There will not be staggered arrival and dismissal schedules in the lower schools as was done last year.
- Masks are required on school buses per a CDC Order.
- Students will sit in assigned seats to support contact tracing efforts when they are necessary.
- Students will be permitted to take buses to after-school activities to specific locations as follows:
- To established childcare facilities
- To attend ongoing after-school special activities
-
The full list of approved after-school activity locations can be found on the website.
-
Students will not be permitted to take buses to playdates or to Wilton Center for non-essential activities. This restriction will be revisited after the first month of school and may be modified based on the district’s ability to accommodate additional episodic riders.
Lost and Found: Articles of clothing are placed in the Lost & Found bin outside the office at the bus terminal (130 School Rd.). A PTA volunteer regularly empties the bin and places pictures of the articles online on each school’s parent Facebook page. If a child has lost or left something of value, other than clothing, on a bus, contact the bus company directly. They will ask you for the child’s bus number, date lost, and a description of the article.
Chartwells Food Service
Students may bring their lunch from home or purchase meals and other food items at school. This year, foodservice operations will resume fully. School lunches will be served in the cafeteria at Cider Mill, Middlebrook and WHS. Students will eat lunch primarily in the cafeteria and their classrooms at Miller-Driscoll.
Chartwells Food Services is an outside vendor for Wilton Public Schools providing cafeteria food service to the district.
Payment accounts for all students can be managed online. To see balances or add money to student lunch accounts, visit the My School Bucks website. Parents can also send a check made out to “Wilton School Lunch Program” with their child.
The Chartwells contact is Brian Reynolds, and he can be reached at 203.834.4990, ext. 5221 or via email.
The link to lunch menus for all four schools can be found online on the Nutrislice website. Families can also download Chartwells’ Nutrislice app on the app store for on-the-go information about Wilton’s food service.
School Calendar (Through the end of September)
Thursday, Aug. 26: Middlebrook Grade 6 Meet the Teachers
Thursday, Aug. 26: Miller-Driscoll Meet the Teacher
Thursday, Aug. 26: Cider Mill Meet the Teacher
Thursday, Aug. 26: Schoology Refresher for Parents — MB & WHS (on Zoom)
Thursday, Aug. 26: Board of Education Meeting
Friday, Aug. 27: Middlebrook Grade 6 WEB Orientation Program
Friday, Aug. 27: Wilton High School Freshman Orientation and Self-Guided Tour
Monday, Aug. 30: FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
Tuesday, Aug. 31: First Day of School for M-D preschoolers
Monday, Sept. 6: Labor Day, No School
Tuesday, Sept. 7: Rosh Hashanah, No School
Thursday, Sept. 9: Wilton High School Underclassmen Photo Day
Thursday, Sept. 9: Board of Education Meeting
Monday, Sept. 13: Middlebrook Grade 6 Open House
Tuesday, Sept. 14: Miller-Driscoll PreK and Kindergarten Open House
Thursday, Sept. 16: Yom Kippur, No School
Monday, Sept. 20: Middlebrook Grade 7 Open House
Tuesday, Sept. 21: Miller-Driscoll Grades 1 and 2 Open House
Wednesday, Sept. 22: Cider Mill Belden Hill and Kent Open House
Thursday, Sept. 23: Middlebrook Photo Day
Thursday, Sept. 23: Board of Education Meeting
Monday, Sept. 27: Middlebrook Grade 8 Open House
Tuesday, Sept. 28: Cider Mill Photo Day
Wednesday, Sept. 29: Cider Mill Cannondale and Nod Hill Open House
Thursday, Sept. 30: Wilton High School Open House
Parent Teacher Associations (PTA)
PTA
Each of Wilton’s four schools has its own PTA (Parent Teacher Association) or PTSA (Parent Teacher Student Association). Families are able to join the PTA and gain access to the Mobile Directory of Students and Families. [Also see each school below for individual school PTA information.]
To join and access the MobileArq directory:
- Visit the MobileArq website
- Click Parent Sign Up
- Enter Email ID and Name
- Enter wilton for code
SEPTA
The Wilton SEPTA’s mission is to build compassionate, trusting, and collaborative relationships with all members of the schools and community. Organizers strive to ensure that the diversity of all children receiving Special Education and related services will be supported, celebrated and socially embraced. Collectively, SEPTA works to increase access to resources, empowering every child with the opportunity and inspiration to thrive. Visit the SEPTA website or get in touch via email to find out how to get involved.
SEPTA Facebook Page
SEPTA Board and School Representatives for the 2021-2022 school year:
- Miller Driscoll — Maria Stylianou
- Cider Mill — Rosalie Witt
- Middlebrook — Kara Berghaus
- Wilton High School — Donna Peterson
Miller-Driscoll Elementary School (PreK-2)
Main Office: 203.762.8678
Miller-Driscoll School website
Miller-Driscoll School on Facebook
Miller-Driscoll School calendar
Miller-Driscoll School Scoop (FAQ)
Miller-Driscoll School School Supply Lists
Miller-Driscoll School PTA website
Miller-Driscoll School PTA Schoolhouse Scoop Newsletter
Miller-Driscoll School PTA on Facebook
Miller-Driscoll Contacts
- Main Office: 203.762.8678
- Principal Kathy Coon: ext. 3282
- Nurse: ext. 3271 or 3371
- Attendance: 203.761.0364 or 203.762.8678; or email
School Hours
- Kindergarten-Grade 2: 9 a.m.-3:35 p.m.
- Early Learning Center (preschool): 9 a.m.-1:15 p.m.
- Students may begin entering the building at 8:45 a.m.
Bus Transportation
All kindergarteners must be accompanied by an adult at the bus stop in the morning and must be met by an adult in the afternoon throughout the year.
School Dismissal Manager
School Dismissal Manager allows parents to communicate any change in pickup/dismissal plans to a student’s teacher and school. Before the start of the school year, K-2 parents will receive an email from School Dismissal Manager with login/account setup instructions. By default, each student is set to their home bus. The site provides the capability to enter recurring plans, plans for multiple days, or one-time default plan changes. Any changes in dismissal plans must be made by 1 p.m. on full days and 11 a.m. on scheduled shortened days.
For any early dismissals (before 3:25 p.m.), parents must send a note to the student’s teacher and enter the early dismissal into School Dismissal Manager.
Meet the Teacher and Open House
Meet the Teacher: Thursday, Aug. 26 Download the information flyer for specific times for each grade and entry locations for each teacher. *IMPORTANT: Times are different for each classroom depending on the student’s last name.
Miller Driscoll Open Houses — In Person
- Tuesday, Sept. 14: PreK and Kindergarten
- 9-9:25 a.m. for last names A-L
- 9:35-10 a.m. for last names M-Z
- Tuesday, Sept. 21: Grade 1 and Grade 2
- 10-10:25 a.m. for last names A-L
- 10:35-11 a.m. for last names M-Z
Cider Mill School (Grades 3-5)
Main Office: 203.762.3351
Cider Mill School website
Cider Mill School Calendar
Cider Mill School Quick Facts
Cider Mill School School Supply Lists
Cider Mill School What’s The Buzz (monthly newsletter)
Cider Mill PTA Website
Cider Mill PTA Hot Cider Newsletter
Cider Mill School Parent Community on Facebook
Cider Mill Contacts
- Main Office: 203.762.3351
- Principal Jennifer Falcone: ext. 4251
- Nurse: 203.834.4930
- Attendance: 203.834.4950 or via email
School Hours
- 7:40 a.m.-2:15 p.m.
- Students may begin entering the building at 7:25 a.m.
- Main Office Hours: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
School Community
- South Side Houses
- Kent (Green)
- Belden Hill (Yellow)
- North Side Houses
- Cannondale (Blue)
- Nod Hill (Red)
Virtual Backpack
The Cider Mill Virtual Backpack is an online resource with all forms needed for classroom field trips or activities for each grade level.
School Dismissal Manager and FastLane
School Dismissal Manager allows parents to communicate any change in pickup/dismissal plans to a student’s teacher and school. Before the start of the school year, parents will receive an email from School Dismissal Manager with login/account setup instructions. There will also be a new Mobile App to download for mobile devices; families will need to revise their preferences to get either text and/or email updates.
By default, each student is set to their home bus. The site provides the capability to enter recurring plans, plans for multiple days, or one-time default plan changes.
Dismissal plans must be entered by 12:30 p.m. each day. The site does provide the capability to enter plans for multiple days. Children will be sent on their home bus if no other plan is entered. If parents miss the 12:30 pm deadline, a note must be brought to the office. For the students’ safety, plan changes are not accepted over the phone, fax or through email to the teacher.
Cider Mill will continue to use FastLane as the process for dismissing students from the classroom for pick-up. (Information will be sent to parents and school contacts will be available to answer questions at Meet the Teacher).
Meet the Teacher and Open House
Meet the Teacher: Thursday, Aug. 26. To maintain social distancing in the classrooms, students and families are asked to visit during the designated 25-minute time period organized alphabetically by students’ last names.
- South (Belden Hill/Kent)
- 11-11:25 a.m.: A-L
- 11:35 a.m.-12 p.m.: M-Z
- North (Cannondale / Nod Hill)
- 1-1:25 p.m.: A-L
- 1:35-2 p.m.: M-Z
Cider Mill Open Houses — In Person
- Wednesday, Sept. 22, 6:30-7:15 p.m.: South Houses (Kent/Belden Hill)
- Wednesday, Sept. 29, 6:30-7:15 p.m.: North Houses (Cannondale/Nod Hill)
Middlebrook Middle School (Grades 6-8)
Main Office: 203.762.8388
Attendance Email
Middlebrook Website
Middlebrook Calendar
Middlebrook team pages.
Middlebrook PTA website
Middlebrook PTA Messenger Newsletter
Middlebrook School Parent Community on Facebook
Middlebrook School Supply Lists
Middlebrook Contacts
- Main Office: 203.762.8388
- Principal Jory Higgins: via email
- Nurse: 203.762.8388, ext. 5254 or ext. 5268
- Attendance: 203.834.4963 or via email
- Message Center: 203.834.4967
School Hours
- 8:20 a.m.-2:55 p.m.
- Drop off: 8-8:20 a.m.
- 7:15 or 7:30 a.m. for morning clubs
- 7:30 or 7:45 a.m. for scheduled extra help appointments
- Pick up: 2:55-3:15 p.m.
- Main Office Hours: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
School Community
Middlebrook is organized into teams — there are three teams in each grade. Each grade has a red team, a yellow team, and a green team. There are links to the Google Sites for each team on the Middlebrook website.
Administrators send a weekly email at 5 p.m. each Friday to keep families up-to-date on the latest Middlebrook information.
Message Center
Parents should not call or text students on their personal cell phones during the school day. Instead, call the Message Center at 203.834.4967 and leave a message, which will be given to the student before the day ends. In the event of an emergency, call the school office.
Walkthrough, WEB Orientation and Open House
Walkthrough: Thursday, Aug. 26
- Grade 7 and Grade 8
- 12-12:25 p.m.: A-H
- 12:35-1 p.m.: I-Z
- Grade 6
- 2-2:25 p.m.: A-H
- 2:35-3 p.m.: I-Z
WEB Orientation for Grade 6: Friday, Aug. 27 WEB (Where Everyone Belongs) is a transition middle school program that welcomes 6th graders and helps them feel comfortable throughout the first year of their middle school experience. Members of the 8th-grade class are trained to act as positive role models and leaders who guide the 6th graders in small group activities that address students’ needs and concerns in an enjoyable manner.
Eighth-grade WEB Leaders will email their group members. Orientation drop-off in the front bus loop at Middlebrook at the designated time (by name). (Wear comfortable clothes and leave phones at home.) Pick up will be in the back pick-up area.
- 8:45-9:45 a.m.: Ada – DeJe
- 10-10:50 a.m.: DeM – Jon
- 11-11:50 a.m.: Jos – Min
- 12-12:50 p.m.: Mol – Rod
- 1-1:50 p.m.: Ron – Zha
Open Houses — In Person: Sessions start in the cafeteria and then move to team bases.
- Monday, Sept. 13, 7-8 p.m.: 6th Grade Parents
- Monday, Sept. 20, 7-8 p.m.: 7th Grade Parents
- Monday, Sept. 27, 7-8 p.m.: 8th Grade Parents
Wilton High School (Grades 9-12)
Main office: 203.762.0381
Wilton High School website
Wilton High School calendar
Wilton High School PTSA website
Wilton High School Parent Community on Facebook
College Board/CEEB code: 070938
TEST Center Code: 07710
WHS Contacts
- Main office: 203.762.0381
- Attendance office: 203.834.4805
- Principal Robert O’Donnell: 203.762.0381, ext. 6308
- Health Office: 203.762.0381, ext. 6227
- Field house: 203.834.2618
- YES office: 203.762.7093
WHS Resources
WHS Opening Day Schedule: Monday, Aug. 30, Day “A” with advisory
WHS Program of Studies 2021-2022
Student Handbooks & Pledge Form: All students and families are expected to review the handbook thoroughly and complete the digital Pledge Form. This form requires a parent to fill it out. (WHS will send the Student Handbook when it is complete.)
Underclassmen Photo Day: Thursday, Sept. 8 in the Zellner Gallery; the schedule for assigned times by class and last name is online.
School Hours
- 8:20 a.m.-2:55 p.m.
- WHS has a seniors-only off campus lunch privilege. Freshmen, sophomores and juniors must eat on campus, but are encouraged to eat outside during nice weather.
- Students of all grade levels with a free period at the beginning or the end of the day can arrive late or leave early with parental permission.
Orientation and Open House
Link Crew Freshman Orientation: The Class of 2025 is scheduled for orientation on Friday, Aug. 27, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. in the Field House for group activities and lunch (with an optional extended time at 12-12:30 p.m. for individual exploration of student classroom locations with assistance from Link Leaders.
Link Leaders are WHS seniors and juniors who serve as leaders and mentors to freshman students.
Freshman Parent Orientation: The parent portion of Freshman Orientation Day will be held on Friday, Aug. 27 in the Clune Auditorium and will start with a greeting from the Wilton High School Administration at 8:45 a.m. followed by a parent panel of experienced Wilton High School parents from 9-10:15 a.m.
New Grade 10-12 student orientation: Friday, Aug. 27 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the WHS Little Theater.
New parents of all grades are invited to attend the parent portion of orientation from 8:45-10:15 a.m. in the Clune Auditorium that day.
WHS Open House — Virtual: Thursday, Sept. 30
Genesis
Genesis phone: 203.665.0495
Genesis brochure