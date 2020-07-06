Gone Fishing

It’s been a crazy 2020 (that’s an understatement), and we’re only halfway through. GOOD Morning Wilton is taking a little vacation time for the next week. Of course, if there’s any major news story that breaks, we’ll be on it (I hope we didn’t just jinx ourselves…) But for now, we’re taking a pause for a little rest and rejuvenation.

As always, the GMW e-mailbox is always open if you need to send a message, and we’ll respond to anything non-emergency after we return on July 13.

Stay safe, be well, and please wear a mask (over your nose and mouth).