GOOD Home: How to Prevent Your Sump Pump Line from Freezing [SPONSORED]

sponsored post

GOOD Home is a biweekly column published in partnership with PuroClean of Wilton and Ridgefield about home safety, maintenance, weather preparedness, and damage prevention, with the goal to save homeowners from the hassle and headaches of severe property damage. Located in south Wilton (24 Danbury Rd., Suite 204), PuroClean provides 24/7 water damage remediation, fire and smoke restoration, and mold and biohazard removal services to the Fairfield County community and across southwest CT and Northeastern Westchester County.

As many in our area have unfortunately experienced over the past few weeks, pipes freeze this time of year. A part of our homes that is often overlooked for freezing risk is our sump pumps. When your sump pump discharge hose freezes, the sump pump has to work harder and as a result of the heat may fail completely as a consequence of overheating. The next time water builds up in your sump basin, this could be extremely problematic for your basement. Follow these precautions to avoid your sump pump line from freezing.

Sump Pump Maintenance Tips

Outside of your house, make sure the sump pump discharge line is sunken in the ground or raised above grade at a downward angle.

To protect the pipe from freezing, bury it at least five inches below the frost line (the maximum depth of ground below which the soil doesn’t freeze). The pipe’s most vulnerable area is where it joins the earth at the frost line and where the water disperses.

Extend the discharge line away from the home at a downward slope if you go with an above-grade solution. The slope does not have to be steep, but it must be continuous so that water may flow. Connect a freeze-resistant hose to the end of the discharge hose. Discharge water at least 20 feet from the foundation. Use a smooth, rigid hose to ensure there is no place for water to accumulate. Water in pipes that are too straightened is more prone to freeze.

To keep the discharge and intake sections of the sump pump from freezing, insulate them and the pipe connecting the two. Cover the outside pipe with hay (a natural insulator) and a tarp for a more basic repair. Don’t put any anti-freeze in the sump pump.

Check your sump basin and test the sump pump from time to time to ensure that it is in good working order. Make sure nothing is blocking your flex discharge line, including snow or ice. Also, make sure your pump doesn’t shoot water onto your sidewalk or driveway, as this can create hazardous ice.

If your sump pump pipe is frozen, use portable heaters to thaw it. Don’t use a blow torch to melt the line because you risk hurting yourself or damaging the property. If you can’t thaw the hose on your own, turn off the sump pump and call a professional plumber.

Contact us, PuroClean is here if your property floods or experiences other water damage, fire or mold. We are available 24/7. For professional water damage, fire restoration or mold remediation, contact PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield at 475.277.2400, via email or online.