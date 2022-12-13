GOOD Home: The Great Cost to Fix Water Damage? $5,342! [SPONSORED]

GOOD Home is a biweekly column published in partnership with PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield about home safety, maintenance, weather preparedness, and damage prevention, with the goal to save homeowners from the hassle and headaches of severe property damage. Located in south Wilton (24 Danbury Rd., Suite 204), PuroClean provides 24/7 water damage remediation, fire and smoke restoration, and mold and biohazard removal services to the Fairfield County community and across southwest CT and Northeastern Westchester County.

Water damage restoration can be a complex issue with no easy solution. Learning about the various components of resolving water damage can help you manage your finances regardless of the situation. This article will examine the factors that affect the cost of repairing water damage.

The First Steps You Should Take

If you have water damage in your home, the first thing you’ll want to do is get an estimate for the restoration expenses. An estimate from a professional restoration company is the best way to obtain a water damage restoration cost. They can give you an accurate estimate for the work required. However, remember that an estimate isn’t the final, approximate cost. The number can change depending on the extent of the damage and the type of repairs that may be necessary. The restoration company must go to the property to assess the damage to provide an estimate.

According to HomeAdvisor, the national average cost for water damage restoration is $3,291. Prices do tend to increase based on zip codes as pricing is based on a database that’s zip code driven. As with any type of project in our area of Fairfield County and Westchester County, prices are higher. Think of a project quoted in Greenwich compared to Bridgeport. The typical range for this type of work is between $1,240 and $5,342. These prices are just for drying and restoring the property to its pre-loss condition (mitigation and restoration). These costs don’t include any reconstruction, such as painting, repairing water-damaged drywall, or floor covering.

In some cases, insurance may cover some or all of the costs associated with water damage restoration. However, checking with your insurance company before making any claims is always recommended.

What Water Damage Restoration Companies Need to Know Before Giving an Estimate

Before any water damage restoration company can estimate the total cost of repairing the damage to your home, they need to evaluate a few factors when making an appraisal. They assess the source of the water damage, the magnitude of the water damage repair, and labor requirements. The different variables determining the cost of repairing water damage are explained below.

The Type of Water Involved

The category of water can determine the cost of your estimate:

Clean water contains little or no contamination. It could come from a leaking or broken tap, pipe, hose, or possibly rainwater through an open window. Clean water poses no health risk, as it hasn’t come in contact with chemical or fecal matter. It is the safest water to handle and remove. In a clean water loss, a professional can often save almost everything that was damaged. The average price range for this restoration service is $3-$4 per square foot. Gray water has more contaminants and could come from malfunctioning or broken appliances like washing machines and dishwashers. The increased contamination presents some health risks. The average price range for this restoration service is $4-$6.50 per square foot. Black water is highly contaminated and therefore requires extreme caution. It typically comes from sewers and the outside: over the ground from river flooding, streams, or the ocean. This water can contain bacteria and harmful contaminants. The average price range for this restoration service is $7-$7.50 per square foot.

The Length of Time

Standing water affects water damage restoration costs. Clean and grey water loss will degrade to black water loss over time, depending on the temperature. Additionally, the longer a water loss is left unattended, the more likely mold can develop, adding further complications and expenses. Mold can begin to grow in 48 hours after materials become wet. The sooner the restoration company can get to your property to begin the drying out and restoration process, the less damage you’ll have.

The Size and Surface of the Affected Area

The total square footage of the water-damaged area can be a major factor when determining your estimate. A loss on an upper floor can often impact the floors below. The surface of the affected area pertains to damaged materials like floor coverings, furniture, walls, and personal belongings.

The Extent of the Damage

Generally, the more water involved, the more expensive the repair. A severe water damage restoration project will require extensive work, raising costs.

The Type of Equipment Needed

This refers to the equipment the water damage restoration company needs to use during the drying process. The type and extent of damage also determine what tools and equipment are required to restore your property. Remember that a typical drying period can range from five days, depending on the damage and method applied.

Do All Restoration Companies Charge the Same Rates?

There are two things to remember: 1) If your insurance company covers the loss, the water damage restoration companies use a standard pricing system, and prices will be very similar for the same amount of work. 2) If the loss is not covered by insurance or you decide not to file a claim, the restoration company may adjust the pricing to fit the situation and your specific needs best.

What Are the Consequences of Not Repairing Water Damage?

The effects of neglecting water damage restoration can vary depending on the size of the property and the affected areas. It is a fact that the longer the water loss is not dealt with, the greater the negative impact will be felt. Mold growth can unleash serious health issues. Musty odors, stains, possible electrical malfunctions, and other issues can arise from unchecked water damage.

Furthermore, the water can create structural damage to the home and its foundation, making the property unsafe. In any case, you should mitigate water damage as soon as possible to prevent the situation from worsening and becoming more expensive. If you notice even the smallest amount of water damage in your home, it’s essential to take action immediately to avoid further damage.

Water damage can be a costly problem to fix. Depending on the severity of the damage, it can cost anywhere from a few hundred dollars to tens of thousands of dollars. If you’re experiencing water damage in your home, taking action as soon as possible is vital to minimize the damage and prevent further problems. Contact a professional restoration company, such as PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield, for assistance, and be sure to document everything so you can submit an insurance claim, if necessary.

