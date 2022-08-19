GOOD Morning Wilton Celebrates 9th Anniversary

On August 19, 2013, GOOD Morning Wilton was launched with a mission of helping residents get more engaged in the community and more connected to their fellow community members, be they residents, neighbors, businesses, local officials and town employees, the school community, and more.

It was created to provide reliable, timely news that people could trust with a hyperlocal focus on Wilton — just Wilton. And, just like its title which features one important word in all capital letters, it was created to highlight the GOOD in Wilton.

Our ninth year was one of significant growth for GMW. We’ve increased the number of writers and photographers we work with. Our readership has multiplied. More readers have become members to support the work we’re doing.

But it’s also gotten harder to do the work we do, in an ever-changing media landscape, as a small, independently-owned, local business. Now, more than ever, it’s critical that GMW continues to be a source of information about Wilton, to be in more places, to cover more stories. It’s sometimes exhausting work, but GMW is dedicated to making sure Wilton continues to have this resource.

We were honored to be recognized this year with the Society of Professional Journalists — CT Chapter First Amendment Award for our coverage of the 2021 Local Elections. But even more humbling and gratifying is the feedback GMW gets from readers. This is how we know we’re staying true to our mission.

In the nine years since it started, GOOD Morning Wilton has made a difference in Wilton. People tell us GMW has helped them become more knowledgeable about and engaged in local government issues, more involved in community events, and more connected to one another. Some of the feedback we’ve gotten this year:

“You have no idea what good your daily e-mail has done for our Town. It’s brought us closer together.”

“This site is truly a gift for our Wilton community. I wish GMW had been around when we moved here years ago.”

“As a resident of Long Island looking to move to Wilton, I have been enjoying getting to know the community through your editorials. It is refreshing to see a facts-based, community-oriented, hyperlocal news outlet. Keep up the great work.”

“I moved here with my family in December and quickly discovered GMW. I can’t thank you enough for keeping me informed on all the latest local news, from town government, town developments and community events. It’s all helped me feel like I’m already part of this community.”

“Along with the YMCA, the Wilton Library, the NRVT, Ambler Farm and TrackSide, GMW is one of the best assets of our wonderful town.”

GMW looks forward to many more years being part of this community too. Thank you for sticking with us for the last nine years and we look forward to what lies ahead.

Thank you to Southern Yankee (237 Danbury Rd.) for the amazing hand-embroidered hat, and to Purple Frog Graphics (196 Danbury Rd.) for the fun stickers, both pictured in the main image above.