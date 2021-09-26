GOOD Morning Wilton is Hiring Freelance Writers

GOOD Morning Wilton is seeking inquisitive, enthusiastic, experienced writers who are curious about Wilton and have a passion for writing, journalism, news and community engagement.

Freelance writers will have the opportunity to enterprise and work on assigned stories in their areas of interest — feature stories, news, town governance, education, elections and business, all with a Wilton focus. Ideal candidates will be flexible, understand news coverage, write well and have experience with journalistic writing. Knowledge of Wilton is helpful, but newcomers with experience, curiosity and interest absolutely will be considered (skill and ability is key; we can help with the networking, introductions and background/history where necessary).

Critical to us is a candidate’s ability to engage with others at GMW and in the community, and to work collaboratively on story approach, timing, and execution.

Qualifications:

Related experience: have published work in news, features, online, print, advertising, PR, etc. Strong story-telling and writing skills, experienced in journalistic writing style. Submitting writing samples is required.

Wilton residence is preferred, but not required.

Knowledge of media, popular culture, and current events. Understanding what makes something newsworthy is a must.

You should be comfortable with deadlines, and able to communicate essential information clearly, concisely and factually.

An understanding of and commitment to journalistic principles of objectivity, factual information and ethics.

access to the tools of technology needed to complete freelance writing assignments (cell phone, internet, computer, access to ZOOM)

Can work legally in the U.S. to accept payment and file tax documentation

Willingness to consider covering some evening assignments, most likely from home, with possible quick turnaround for publication

Hours: Freelance, with occasional night assignments possible

Competitive Freelance Rate

Location: Wilton, CT

To apply, fill out our Google form application online or below.