GOOD Morning Wilton to Feature WHS Sports Photographs Shot by Gretchen McMahon Photography

GOOD Morning Wilton is excited to announce it’s teaming up with Wilton’s favorite sports photographer, the renowned Gretchen McMahon. McMahon will be bringing her iconic images of Wilton athletes to the online pages of GMW.

An accomplished, award-winning sports and portrait photographer, McMahon has a distinct flair for capturing the fast action on athletic fields, courts, and arenas. For more than 17 years, her photographs have appeared in Wilton newspapers, including the Wilton Bulletin and the Wilton Villager, and she also covers some college sports as well. She is also a weekly contributor to MaxPreps.com, a CBS affiliate; has been a contributor to US Lacrosse Magazine, as well as many other sports magazines and executive public relations materials; and is responsible for most of the sports pictures found in the Wilton High School yearbooks and materials.

Like all contributors to GOOD Morning Wilton, McMahon is a Wilton resident. She has lived in Wilton for 35 years with her husband Chris, who owns McMahon Ford in Norwalk. Her three boys attended Wilton schools and graduated from Wilton High School. Athletes all, they played hockey and lacrosse. “That’s actually how I got started in this business, covering their teams and then studying in New York for three years to be a professional photographer to up my game,” McMahon explained.

She can be reached via her Gretchen McMahon Photography website or by email.