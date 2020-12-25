Grateful Holiday Greetings from GOOD Morning Wilton, and Wishes for a Happy–and HEALTHY–New Year

Not many people will be sad to see 2020 in the rearview mirror. But looking on the GOOD side of things, we want to focus on things we can be grateful for and things we no longer take for granted–family, community, friends, consideration for others, supporting local, sticking together.

At Thanksgiving, we wrote about what we were grateful for, and then asked readers to share both what they were grateful for and what they looked forward to in 2021. Below is our gift to you–please enjoy the compilation of contributions from some of your fellow Wilton residents. (Please note, some respondents asked to remain anonymous.)

This is our last article of 2020. We’ll be back on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 (unless there’s breaking news). We wish everyone celebrating today a very Merry Christmas, from all of us at GOOD Morning Wilton, And to the entire community, we hope for continued health, happiness, togetherness, and more GOOD things to come.

Brian McDermott–Even after everything that happened in 2020, I’m still grateful for: my health and my family’s health, the roof over my head, being able to give back to my community, Zoom, and GOOD Morning Wilton. What I’m really looking forward to in 2021 is: some return to normalcy, hopefully seeing friends and family again, and going on vacations.

Andy Schlesinger–Even after everything that happened in 2020, I’m still grateful for: the almost 150 individual donors who supported Wilton Rocks for Food even though we didn’t do a show, allowing us to donate over $70,000 to support our local food banks. What I’m really looking forward to in 2021 is: Wilton Rocks for Food 6.

Karen Sackowitz–Even after everything that happened in 2020, I’m still grateful for: I’m grateful to have wonderful people in my life to laugh with and cry with, because this year we all did a lot of both; for the amazing healthcare workers who walk into the storm every single day; to be through a tumultuous election season so we can all finally think and talk about something else (*anything* else), but also for the activism that brought more people into the process than ever before. Finally, that my family and I call Wilton our home. What I’m really looking forward to in 2021 is: Springtime when things come back to life! I want to see kids coming and going from the high school, friends meeting up for coffee sitting two feet apart, and hugging people. Lots and lots of hugging people.

Joe Bear–Even after everything that happened in 2020, I’m still grateful for: Being able to immerse myself into the wonders of nature and finding peace and healing in an otherwise challenging 2020. My 92-year-old vivacious mother. My beautiful children. What I’m really looking forward to in 2021 is: Staying grounded, healthy, and losing the COVID 19 lbs I put on. Resuming National Park travel with my family.

Reader–Even after everything that happened in 2020, I’m still grateful for: There is much to be grateful for, and much to be concerned about, but I am grateful for quality leadership; The leadership of Lynne Vanderslice; and the leadership Mr. Biden will bring to us in 2021. What I’m really looking forward to in 2021 is: Restoring civility to our communities and our country. Most critical to join together to reclaim and restore the quality of American life and international cooperation that has been damaged.

Rebecca Lin–Even after everything that happened in 2020, I’m still grateful for: The way the town turned out for our 2020 high school graduates! What I’m really looking forward to in 2021 is: After all these opportunities to get out and about on foot, I’m looking forward to Wiltonians speaking up to preserve our outdoor spaces and the historic properties that make our town unique and special. I am so grateful we live in such a beautiful town!

Susan Lauricella–Even after everything that happened in 2020, I’m still grateful for: Abby Schiff and the other past Poetry in Motion performers (now all adults) who reunited to do a virtual performance for the Wilton Library.

WM–Even after everything that happened in 2020, I’m still grateful for: The friendly faces in the Wilton stores, and, the wonderful array of places to walk, especially Ambler Farm. What I’m really looking forward to in 2021 is: Equality for all, and, a new puppy.

Marielle Wohlberg–Even after everything that happened in 2020, I’m still grateful for: The ability to zoom out and realize this is just another season of our lives and it will shift as they all do. What I’m really looking forward to in 2021 is: Hopefully taking our postponed cruise vacation!

Cayla Clarke–Even after everything that happened in 2020, I’m still grateful for: Wilton’s modified football games we had in the fall. What I’m really looking forward to in 2021 is: Going back to Levitt Pavilion in Westport for concerts.

Lynn Martines–Even after everything that happened in 2020, I’m still grateful for:

I am especially grateful for the gift of time spent with family. As our priorities shifted, we realized what is truly important, the health and wellness of our loved ones.

I am thankful for our healthcare heroes who sacrifice time with their own families while putting their lives on the line while caring for the sick and dying during the pandemic.

I am thankful for our essential workers who continue to provide the most essential services during this time, enabling us to remain safe.

I am thankful for our teachers and school staff who have kept things going online and in-person, learning an entirely new approach to the way they teach.

I am thankful for the extreme flexibility of our children throughout this pandemic and to those who are helping them to successfully cope with all the changes.

I am most grateful for the countless people who found creative ways to ‘safely’ help others, like Warrior Helpers, who linked those needing homemade PPE, especially frontline healthcare workers with those who stood ready to help, Laurie Davis aka the Glitter Fairy, who immediately got to work making face shields for healthcare professionals, even creating an instructional sheet and how-to video so others could help, Warriors’ Frontline Appreciation‘s 300 local donors and volunteers (mainly high school students) who were responsible for the delivery of over 1,300 meals to healthcare professionals and first responders. Also, those who contributed and volunteered their time to honor our nurses and EMS workers for Nurse and EMS Appreciation Weeks, resulting in nearly 1,300 personal care product gift bags being delivered to local healthcare workers! The highlight being the ‘Lights and Sirens’ delivery parade at Norwalk Hospital!

With a 2020 Senior, I was most grateful for our seniors who sat on the graduation committee! They were under an inordinate amount of pressure to perform and they rose to the occasion! Against all odds, their vision to graduate 320 seniors, together, happened, making this incredible, uplifting and heartwarming event, unite and somewhat heal our community. And to the Wilton community for showing up in full force, as members of Wilton’s Police and Fire Departments, EMS, Wilton CERT and countless residents lined the parade route to cheer our seniors on! It was truly spectacular! It is a day we will never forget!

The Coronavirus has taught us all to take nothing for granted and appreciate all that we have.

Wishing everyone a healthy New Year!

What I’m really looking forward to in 2021 is: I look forward to getting back to some sense of normalcy, but would like to hold on to this keen sense of community that was fostered during these crazy times! I most look forward to dropping my kids off at their colleges and physically attending parents’ weekend/events as opposed to virtual!

Farah Masani–Even after everything that happened in 2020, I’m still grateful for:

the kindness with which people in Wilton respond to each other in time of need the several open spaces that Wilton has to offer that allowed us to be outside even in the peak of the pandemic. the first responders (including my husband) that went to work each day during this scary time

What I’m really looking forward to in 2021 is: more collaboration between residents and Town Hall on events and activities.

Reader–Even after everything that happened in 2020, I’m still grateful for: Family, friends, health, a slower pace to life. What I’m really looking forward to in 2021 is: Continuing to build the connections I’ve developed with friends.

JK–Even after everything that happened in 2020, I’m still grateful for: the unanticipated yet thoroughly enjoyable “quality time” that my wife and I have shared with our 30-something sons (normally based in NYC and San Francisco) as we “sheltered in place” together here in Wilton (although I suspect it was probably more fun for us than for them!). What I’m really looking forward to in 2021 is: (hopefully) being able to travel again without restrictions and visit with family and friends.

JK–Even after everything that happened in 2020, I’m still grateful for: the efforts by the superintendent and the state to keep the schools open, when possible. The logistics of 1) creating cohorts and 2) plans A, B, and C, etc. could not have been easy. Friends in different states have just been completely shut down from the beginning, and it is hurting their kids. What I’m really looking forward to in 2021 is: The beginning of a return to normalcy.

Greg Chann, Wilton Kiwanis Club President–Even after everything that happened in 2020, I’m still grateful for: The outpouring and generosity of our neighbors and friends who have donated in record numbers towards the Wilton Kiwanis Club’s FEED WILTON food drives to benefit the Wilton Department of Social Services. What I’m really looking forward to in 2021 is: our community’s continued support of the Kiwanis quarterly food drives and our ongoing other community-building fundraisers with all the proceeds distributed to local charities and not for profits.

JS–Even after everything that happened in 2020, I’m still grateful for: The time with my family, moving to this great community, and our health. What I’m really looking forward to in 2021 is: Meeting new friends in our community, being able to hug my parents again, and having parties in our new home with our extended family and friends!

Rachel–Even after everything that happened in 2020, I’m still grateful for: Spending more time with my family. I used to commute to NYC and travel for work, and this time at home with the family has been a gift. What I’m really looking forward to in 2021 is: Seeing and sharing smiles again in public.

Michele–Even after everything that happened in 2020, I’m still grateful for: The time I’ve been able to spend with my family and the slower pace. What I’m really looking forward to in 2021 is: A COVID vaccine so I don’t have to wear this mask anymore!

Kathy Verron–Even after everything that happened in 2020, I’m still grateful for: The Village Market and its employees! They have helped to keep Wilton seniors safe since the pandemic started by doing our shopping and offering hands-free pickup. They were ready and able before we had any idea how careful we would have to be. I know it’s extra work for them but they are so cheerful and helpful that we are forever grateful. Thanks to all of them and a special shout out to Patty, Linda, and Esther, who I know have filled my order many times! What I’m really looking forward to in 2021 is: good health and hugs with my grandson Ed and two more due after the first of the year!

ACP–Even after everything that happened in 2020, I’m still grateful for: My family [members] are healthy and safe. We all are in this together. Facetime allows us to keep in touch. We all have our basic needs met, for this I am grateful. What I’m really looking forward to in 2021 is: Visiting my grandchildren in Chicago and California. A positive outcome with the vaccine for all.

Joe Bear–Even after everything that happened in 2020, I’m still grateful for: I already submitted my answers, but after this last snowstorm and seeing my 92-year-old mom building a snowman and making snow angels (we did have to help her up 😉), I felt I just had to submit my thanks for that!

CL–Even after everything that happened in 2020, I’m still grateful for: My love for life, from sunrises to raindrops, what a wondrous gift. What I’m really looking forward to in 2021 is: The laughter from family gatherings, friend meetups, and grandchildren sleepovers.

Diane Sklar–Even after everything that happened in 2020, I’m still grateful for: The sense of community in this town. How so many people contributed to make masks and shields, provide meals to first responders, support the food pantry, and help our neighbors in need during some very difficult and tragic times. What I’m really looking forward to in 2021 is: Being able to see family and friends, my daughter having a proper prom and graduation from high school, and being able to travel once again