Have a Question About COVID? GMW will Get You Answers!

We know you have questions about how town and school officials are handling the pandemic. GOOD Morning Wilton wants to help get your most pressing questions answered.

We’ve asked Wilton Public Schools superintendent Dr. Kevin Smith and First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice if they each would participate in an “Ask Me Anything: COVID” session.

We’ll be recording a separate ZOOM interview with each official sometime next week to get you those answers.

Please submit questions to editor@goodmorningwilton.com by Monday, Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. Indicate if your question is for Smith (school-related) or Vanderslice (town-related). Names of individuals submitting questions will not be used. Similar topics will be combined to avoid repetitive questions. Any question posed in a disrespectful way will be discarded.