Heritage Journeys: Walk in the Footsteps of Your Ancestors [SPONSORED POST]

A free virtual event hosted by Susan Wilson of Hidden Gem Travel Consulting and Karen Reddington Sackowitz of Your Stories Ink

Sponsored content

If you’re itching to travel again (yes please!), and if you’ve ever taken an interest in your family history, you’re invited to a free virtual event hosted by two Wilton women business owners who’ve teamed up to present a truly unique family travel opportunity.

Tuesday evening, May 4 from 7-8 p.m., Susan Wilson of Hidden Gem Travel Consulting and Karen Reddington Sackowitz of Your Stories Ink will introduce the trip of a lifetime, a 2022 Heritage Journey. These one-of-a-kind explorations offer the chance to trace your roots, explore your past and create incredible connections that will make your heritage come alive!

Created as a new and exclusive partnership with Ancestry.com, the leader in family genealogy, personalized Heritage Journeys from Kensington Tours are private guided travel experiences designed around your family’s story. Featuring a bespoke itinerary customized around the most meaningful places and moments in your family’s journey, Heritage Journeys include:

Pre-trip research and planning with an experienced genealogist

Input from local experts and private guides

Opportunity for a professional genealogist come along as a guide

As an extra takeaway, travelers booking their Heritage Journey through Hidden Gem Travel Consulting will also have the option to create a one-of-a-kind keepsake book from Your Stories Ink to capture thoughts and images, documenting their unforgettable travels.

With Mother’s Day around the corner, a 2022 Heritage Journey could be the perfect way to bring your family together for a travel adventure, giving mom (or grandma) memories they’ll cherish forever.

Kensington Travel offers Heritage Journeys globally. Tuesday evening’s one-hour presentation will primarily focus on Ireland, Italy and the U.K. For more information or to register, visit the event webpage. (The link for the live Zoom event will be provided upon registration.)

If you are interested to learn more about Heritage Journeys but can’t make Tuesday night’s event, feel free to email Susan Wilson.

About the Speakers

Susan Wilson, Hidden Gem Travel Consulting: An avid traveler herself, Susan loves to work with clients to craft personalized and unforgettable trips. Wherever your dream destination is, Susan will work with you to design your perfect itinerary.

Karen Reddington Sackowitz, Your Stories Ink: Karen is the Founder and Principal Storyteller of Your Stories Ink, a personal biography business specializing in helping people and families capture the stories of a lifetime within professionally produced keepsake books.