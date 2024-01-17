On Tuesday, Jan. 9, the Norwalk River and its watershed lost one of its greatest champions when longtime Norwalk River Watershed Association (NWRA) board member Elizabeth Craig passed away after a lengthy illness.

Because Liz was unassuming and uncomfortable in the limelight, residents may not know her name or be aware of everything she did. And it would be impossible to catalogue it all. But Liz had an outsized influence not just on the river and watershed but on many who also took up their cause.

NRWA President Louise Washer’s words of tribute to Liz summarize it well…

“Liz was the very best kind of teacher. Walking the woods, the NRVT, or through the meadows at Allen’s, she would casually identify whatever might be blooming, draw your attention to whatever might be unusual or especially beautiful in nature. Eventually you started to realize the amazing depth of her knowledge — she was a master gardener and an arborist, yes, but more importantly she was a voracious appreciator of everything our New England landscape has to offer. She changed my life completely by opening the door to the world of plants and showing me how to see them. When I identify something new, I always text it to her. So many wildflowers remind me of her — maple-leaf viburnum, dutchman’s breeches, blue cohosh, trillium — because I saw them first with her. She was a mentor and a teacher to so many of us, but she was also a devoted, and opinionated, guardian of our rivers, forests, and meadows. She had walked or run every inch of the Norwalk River and had a plan for how to try to fix all the problems she saw. In so many ways, she left the world a more beautiful place.”

Liz was also an active and engaged member and co-founder of the Pollinator Pathway; member of the Wilton Garden Club, where she championed the use of native plants; a Wilton Tree Steward and former chair and member of the Wilton Inland Wetlands Commission, as well as a Master Gardener and arborist. All this is in addition to many other activities — running, hiking, kayaking, swimming — and her devotion to her husband and children.

In The Field Guide to Wildlife Habitats of the Eastern United States — one of Liz’s favorite books — author Janine Benyus observes, “The deeper you delve into habitats, the more amazed you’ll be. In each community, thousands of plants, animals, and microorganisms have evolved over eons to work together as one fantastic organism. I invite you to stand respectfully in their midst and come to realize how much a part of them you are.”

This invitation might have come from Liz’s mouth. But of course, she didn’t just invite us to stand in nature’s midst, but to pull and dig, water and weed, walk and wander … to take action in defense of our watershed and our wider, wilder world.

When Liz was named Wilton 2020 Tree Steward by the Wilton Conservation Commission (because of the pandemic, the ceremony was held in 2021), a white oak, Quercus alba, was planted at Merwin Meadows, “to remind residents of the various continuing commitments she provides Wilton…” As friend and fellow Wilton conservation activist Jackie Algon observed upon hearing of Liz’s passing, “I’m hoping her oak tree is growing like mad!”

Liz, you will be deeply missed. With your passing, our watershed and all of its inhabitants have lost a singular champion.

Donations can be made to the NRWA in Liz’s memory, at the request of her family.

Some more observations from Liz’s friends:

“Liz was a great friend, a staunch environmentalist, a remarkable athlete, and a dog lover. She was inspirational in all these domains encouraging her friends to plant native species, run and swim faster and of course hike the trails with our pups. Her conservation efforts are apparent all over Wilton and especially in the meadow near the Autumn Ridge entrance to the NRVT.” — Lisa Stuart

“At the Autumn Ridge parking lot of the NRVT, Liz spent so many hours building a pollinator garden. Without Liz this spot would never have been managed for native plants, for education, or as a site for gathering volunteers. She started everything from scratch and with the help of NRWA it’s now an example of a success story that is talked about across town.” — Donna Merrill

“After Liz had returned from a trip to Hawaii a few years ago, she told me that the superabundance of invasive plants — which were squeezing out Hawaii’s fragile and unique native flora — had made her very uncomfortable. She said she found it hard to really enjoy herself despite being in this famously beautiful place. On the one hand, she was poking a little fun at herself — she had a wry sense of humor –— but on the other hand, she was deeply serious. I always remember this story and for me it encapsulates the passion she felt about the natural world and about protecting native plants, wherever in the world she found them.” — Cathy Smith