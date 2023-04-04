Wilton’s Board of Finance (BOF) conducted its deliberations Monday evening (April 3) on the FY2024 budget proposals and corresponding mill rate.

The deliberations follow a March 21 public hearing on the Board of Selectmen’s (BOS) proposed budget and a March 27 public hearing on the Board of Education’s (BOE) budget. (Video recordings of both public hearings and the BOF deliberations may be found on the Town website.)

In the end, the BOF reached the following resolutions:

$89,181,692 for the BOE budget — a 2.89% year-over-year increase but a $1.4 million reduction from the $90,581,692 budget proposed by the BOE

In addition to the reductions in the budget proposals, the latest mill rate calculation also reflects three adjustments that helped to bring down the mill rate increase:

A reduction of roughly $394,000 in the debt service costs

An increase of $250,000 in revenue projections

An increase of roughly $67,000 in the available Excess Fund balance

Split Voting

The BOF resolutions to reduce the BOE and BOS budgets were not reached unanimously.

Board members Chris Stroup and Sandy Arkell voted in opposition to the resolution on the BOE budget, with the majority of members — Mike Kaelin, Stewart Koenigsberg, Rich Santosky and Matt Raimondi — voting in favor of it.

Stroup also voted to oppose the BOS budget resolution, with Arkell abstaining from that vote.

Stroup believes the reductions will lead to “degradation of services”.

“They [BOS and BOE] concluded that was the appropriate level of spending to meet the needs of the town,” Stroup said. “I’m persuaded by the work of the BOS and BOE in the development of their budgets, and I wholeheartedly support both budgets and the mill rate increase that follows from it.”

Stroup said that voters, not the BOF, should decide whether those budgets needed to be reduced.

“This is all about values,” he said. “[The BOF is] here to facilitate a process. Ultimately the town has to come out and vote. We need not preempt that, and in fact, we shouldn’t preempt that.”

Arkell added that she felt the BOE had taken a “thoughtful approach” to the budget —having already taken its own steps to reduce the budget increase from 5.99% to 4.5% — in the face of extraordinary pressures.

“We’ve been in a trending period of tight budgets, and we’re in an environment of increasing cost pressure on both of these budgets,” Arkell said, adding that she was open to considering reductions but was “troubled” by what she saw as “arbitrary” reductions in the BOE budget in order to minimize the mill rate increase.

Why $1.4 Million?

During the board’s deliberations, BOF member Santosky alluded to $1.5 million in specific cuts that Wilton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Smith had identified in a memo to the BOF in the event the BOF were to call for a leaner budget increase. (GMW requested a copy of the memo, which Smith said was “not ready for publication.”)

“Kevin Smith, who I respect immensely, put together a budget, and upon understanding we were considering some reductions in that increase in budget, was able to put together a list of about $1.5 million in things he could reduce,” Santosky said.

Although Santosky said he “didn’t think we want to go that far” he suggested the board consider a $1.4 million reduction.

“Someone has to look at the overall impact of those budgets on the town and the cost to the town,” Santosky said. “The school is of course the major contributor to the budget in town. We want to fund everything 100% but I don’t think the taxpayers will support that.”

That $1.4 million is also the number cited by Kaelin in a previous BOF meeting as an amount he believed the BOE could find in savings — by eliminating the instructional coaching program.

“We are spending close to $1.4 million on coaches for teachers,” Kaelin said at the March 15 BOF meeting. “I’m troubled by this. I’ve listened and watched all the justifications for the coaching program that have been provided by the schools, and I agree with them. It’s a terrific program, and it has merit, [but] in a year when we’re looking at a 5.69% increase in taxes, do I want to pay $1.4 million for coaches for teachers? My answer is no.”

Despite the fact that the superintendent had previously told the BOF that cuts to the budget proposal would result in staff cuts, BOF Chair Michael Kaelin does not believe teacher cuts will be necessary.

“I’m so convinced [the BOE] can manage the schools well, a $1.4 million reduction is not going to make a difference,” Kaelin said.

“The bottom line for me is, if I thought [the reduction] would mean the BOE would have to eliminate a classroom teacher, I wouldn’t vote for it. But I’m absolutely convinced there is no need to cut a classroom teacher if there’s a $1.4 million reduction in the budget. If that’s where it ends up, and the BOE decides they need to eliminate a classroom teacher, your issue is with the BOE, not the BOF.”

In defending his vote on the BOE budget resolution, Kaelin said he believes recent election cycles demonstrate Wilton voters’ desire to see the BOF take action to keep budgets low and not “give the schools everything they ask for.”

“Voters expect us to take a hard look at these [budgets],” Kaelin said.

Response To The Resolutions

Immediately following the meeting, GOOD Morning Wilton reached out to the BOS and BOE leadership for their reactions to the BOF resolutions.

“The BOF reductions to the increases requested were pretty much what I expected going into the meeting,” First Selectwomen Lynne Vanderslice told GMW in an email. “I was happy prior to their discussion we were able to squeeze out some more revenues and [CFO Dawn Norton] identified the bond interest [debt service adjustment], as otherwise I expect their adjustments to the requested increases would have been larger.”

Vanderslice said she planned to propose recommendations to the Board of Selectmen at their next meeting, but she was clear what the cuts would not include.

“The recommendations won’t include staff reductions,” Vanderslice wrote. “And I’d like to avoid deferring expenditures. If we defer, it just results in a problem with next year’s budget.”

Smith and DeLuca did not respond before this story was published.