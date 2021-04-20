Join GMW for Circle of Care’s Virtual 2021 “CARE to Run 5K”

There are less than two weeks left to register and participate in this year’s Circle of Care “CARE to Run 5K” on Saturday and Sunday, May 1-2. Because of COVID-19, the event is virtual for a second year in a row–but it also makes it even easier for everyone to participate. Participants can opt to “5K Your Way,” by running, walking, or cycling (outside or inside) the 3.1 miles at any point over the weekend of the run.

The overall goal this year is to raise $100,000, which will go towards vital financial aid and programs to support families in Connecticut throughout their journey with pediatric cancer. The “5K Your Way” has already raised $57,000 toward that goal, and has registered 400 participants from 17 states and 3 countries. The event is on track to be Circle of Care’s most successful 5K fundraiser in its history.

As a media sponsor, GOOD Morning Wilton is fielding a team as well, and we’re inviting anyone who’d like to join our team to sign up here and help Circle of Care reach its goal.

Inspira Marketing, a marketing services agency led by Chief Inspiration Officer Jeff Snyder, a Wilton resident, has signed on to be the 5K’s Presenting Sponsor.

Snyder shares a special connection with Circle of Care’s co-founder and executive director, Liz Salguero.

“This partnership with Jeff comes full circle for us as we initially met when our children, Kennedy and Carlos, were in treatment for cancer,” Salguero explained. “Here we are 20 years later working together to make the journey better for other families going through similar experiences.”

Snyder built Inspira to be a purpose driven agency that supports numerous philanthropic causes throughout the year, with a specific focus on raising awareness about childhood cancers and working with organizations to fund research, treatment, and support families and kids battling cancer.

“COVID-19 has changed so much in our lives in the past 12 months, but of the many lives this virus has touched, among the most vulnerable are children with cancer and their families. I am proud that my agency can support the important work being done by Circle of Care and I am excited to unify my colleagues from coast to coast with a Virtual 5K Team as well,” Snyder said.

5K Details

Organizers say they are making this year’s event bigger and better, with new virtual features and participant benefits including fun incentives for participating, forming a team, fundraising, etc.

With the $30 registration fee, participants will get the following benefits:

A race bib that will be mailed to participants registered by April 19

that will be mailed to participants registered by April 19 A suggested four-week training program , including three training and stretching videos

, including three training and stretching videos A virtual “swag bag” of goodies prior to the event

of goodies prior to the event A virtual photo booth for posting selfies and team photos

for posting selfies and team photos A customized run playlist on Spotify

on Spotify An inspirational wall for posting commemorative messages, photos, and gifs

for posting commemorative messages, photos, and gifs Opening and closing ceremony videos to watch prior to and after the race

For this year’s Opening Ceremony Video Snyder will be joined by Maddie O’Farrell, this year’s “5K Champion.” The 14-year-old from Brookfield, CT is a pediatric cancer survivor who embodies everything Circle of Care stands for. A lifelong athlete, her life was upended when she was diagnosed at the age of 12 with a rare form of bone cancer. Her strong will, determination, and positive attitude carried her through treatment, and she has been in remission since 2019.

“This time of my life was rough, but Circle of Care was a big part in getting me through it,” Maddie said. “I will never be able to repay them for all that they’ve done and continue to do for me, but you can! I hope you will join me at the annual 5K! I hope to see you all there!”

About Circle of Care

Circle of Care provides emotional and financial assistance to children and families, from the day of diagnosis through treatment and beyond, with programs and services that meet the unique and challenging needs of pediatric cancer treatment.

Founded in 2003 in Wilton, Circle of Care has provided over $2 million in direct financial aid and has supported over 3,000 families since inception.

Where do donations go?

Circle of Care provides many programs to help local families of children with cancer both financially and emotionally, and donations have a profound impact. Circle of Care programs supported by donations include:

Bag of Love: A day-of-diagnosis care package, filled with all the essential items for a first hospital stay. From a fleece blanket, to a carefully assembled resource directory… a Bag of Love is a warm hug for a family who has just been diagnosed, and signifies that Circle of Care is here for them whenever they need.

Art From the Heart: A dream room makeover program that allows a child with cancer to maintain control, something they don’t normally have, over the redecorating of their bedroom at home. Children with cancer end up spending a significant amount of time in their room. A room makeover provides distraction and countless smiles.

Emergency Financial Assistance: Parents of children with cancer have enough issues to worry about—being able to keep the lights on or a roof over their head should not be one of them. Circle of Care’s emergency financial assistance program provides assistance with bills including rent/mortgage, utilities, phone. These funds are also used to provide both gas and grocery gift cards to the families Circle of Care helps in order to assist with food and transportation.

In addition to these year-round programs, Circlel of Care also facilitates peer support through its Lifeline program, and host family and holiday events for those in the Circle.

For additional information visit the Circle of Care website or contact the Circle of Care office by calling 203.663.6893 or via email.