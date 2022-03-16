Join Wilton Youth Council Webinars on Parenting in the Digital World

Parents who are feeling overwhelmed and confused about how to navigate the digital world with their children or teens are invited to join Wilton Youth Council for one of two instructive and enlightening webinars with Diana Graber, author of Raising Humans in a Digital World: Helping Kids Build A Healthy Relationship with Technology and recognized expert on technology’s impact on human behavior.

“We are so excited to bring Diana Graber (via Zoom) to Wilton. In addition to sharing a wealth of knowledge about the digital world and the impact on human behavior, she provides tangible, thoughtful ways for parents to introduce and manage technology with children and teens. Dealing with the ever-changing technology landscape can feel so daunting for parents, and Diana’s approach is sensible, manageable and can offer a sense of relief. Parents of younger children will find Diana’s concept of ‘Digital On-Ramps’ especially helpful as they navigate the process of introducing technology. As with most child-rearing issues, the earlier we start with healthy, informed practices, the easier the journey becomes,” said Kerianne Fanelli, co-chair of Wilton Youth Council’s Parent Education Committee.

The first webinar for parents of students in Pre K-5th grade will take place on Thursday, March 24, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. This presentation will cover developmentally appropriate introduction to technology, screen time, ‘oversharenting’, social and emotional skill development, overview of technology, and social media use by children with learning disabilities, ADHD and autism, alternative phones, parental controls, and more.

Later that night, Graber will do a second webinar from 7-8 p.m. for parents of students in grades 6-12. The evening event will cover managing digital reputations, screen time, the most popular social media platforms, online privacy, overview of technology, and social media use by children with learning disabilities, ADHD and autism, and more.

A limited number of Graber’s books will be available to program participants on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information or to register, visit the Wilton Youth Council website. Direct questions on these and other Wilton Youth Council programs via email.

Diana Graber’s webinars are presented by Wilton Youth Council, in partnership with Wilton Public Schools, Middlebrook PTA, Wilton SEPTA and SPED*NET Wilton.