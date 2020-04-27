Just for Laughs: Wilton Family’s Hilarious Rolling Stones Cover Video

Meet the Rolling Wittys. This Wilton family has approached quarantine with its funny bone intact. They just released a hilarious and …witty (sorry, had to) video recreating the Rolling Stones’ “Start Me Up” music video.

The foursome is a family of entertainers–daughter Caitlin just graduated with a BFA in Musical Theatre from the Webster Conservatory, and both she and her brother, Ryan, have multiple Wilton High School musical credits. But mom Kim and dad Jason clearly like performing for the camera too.

Enjoy “Start Me Up” to start your week with a smile.