Kiwanis Club Reschedules Car Show for Friday

The Wilton Kiwanis Club has rescheduled its annual Tom Fleming Memorial Car Show and Cruise Night, canceled in July by torrential rain, for this Friday, Sept. 17. The evening promises an informal gathering of classic cars, old military vehicles, farm tractors, motorcycles and more, from all around the area, at the Piersall Building parking lot (1 Center St.) from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

The annual family event is held in memory of Tom “Geeb” Fleming and Nick Allegretta, who started the show 19 years ago. There is no charge to show a car or attend.

The Kiwanis Club will be grilling Village Market hamburgers and hot dogs, and serving sodas, and an ice cream truck will be on the premises as well. Proceeds from the sale of food and beverages will benefit the charitable efforts of the Kiwanis Club.

Visit the Wilton Kiwanis Club website for weather updates on the day of the event.