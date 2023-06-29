Fresh on the heels of the record-setting Memorial Day Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast where more than 700 people participated, the quarterly Wilton Kiwanis Club’s “Feed Wilton” food drive generated more than $9,000 in cash and gift cards for the Wilton Food Pantry to support the food insecure in Wilton.

The drive ran June 9-11 in front of the Village Market and Stop & Shop. Nine Kiwanians stepped-up to greet shoppers, including some doing multiple shifts: Mike Safko (three shifts), Bill Mathews (two shifts), Jerry Sprole (two shifts), Ray Moskow, Bill Brennan, Mike Whited, Dave Gortz, Joe Fiteni, and Day Shields. Jeff Turner managed the effort.

A press release from the Kiwanis Club offered thanks to the customers and owners of the Village Market and Stop & Shop for their support.

The Club’s next event is the Kiwanis Car Show on Friday, July 7 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Piersall Building in Wilton Center.

Picture: Mike Safko, for the first time in many years, without his beloved poodle Bella to greet shoppers.