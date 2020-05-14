Lamont’s Reopen CT Advisory Group to Hold Online Business Roundtable Thursday

Members of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group’s business committee will hold a roundtable discussion on Thursday, May 14, at 10 a.m. regarding the impact of COVID-19 on the state’s business community.

Members of the public who have questions for the panel can email their inquiries in advance. The discussion will be broadcast live by the Connecticut Network (CT-N) and available to watch on its cable television channel and through a live stream online.

Some of the members of the advisory group’s business committee who will participate in this roundtable include:

Moderator: David Lehman , Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development

, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development Joe Brennan , President and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association

, President and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association Oni Chukwu , Executive Chairman of Aventri

, Executive Chairman of Aventri Dan Meiser , Chairman of the Connecticut Restaurant Association

, Chairman of the Connecticut Restaurant Association Fran Pastore , President and CEO of the Women’s Business Development Council

, President and CEO of the Women’s Business Development Council Meredith Reuben , CEO of EBP Supply Solutions

, CEO of EBP Supply Solutions David Roche , President of the Connecticut Building Trades

, President of the Connecticut Building Trades Garrett Sheehan, President and CEO of the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce

Earlier this week, members of the advisory group’s education committee held a similar roundtable discussion regarding the impact of COVID-19 on schools. Video of that discussion can be watched online.

The Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group is a panel of local health, business, workforce, and education experts who are consulting with the Lamont administration and legislative leadership on the reopening of Connecticut’s economy and education system as the nation emerges from the unprecedented public health emergency caused by COVID-19. The group is providing Gov. Lamont with recommendations, which the governor is using to inform his decisions on the reopening of the state.