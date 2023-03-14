The following was compiled from two press releases from the Wilton League of Women Voters.

Conversation with Wilton Board & Commission Members and Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas

The Wilton League of Women Voters (WLVW) and the Miller-Driscoll Parent Teacher Association (PTA) are inviting Wilton residents to a conversation with a panel of fellow Wiltonians who will share personal stories of why they wanted to serve the town and how they went about doing it.

This “How Wilton Works” event is open to all Wilton residents but was designed especially for the families of Wilton students. It will be held in person at the Wilton High School Little Theater and will also be available virtually via Zoom, on Wednesday, March 15, from 7-8 p.m.

This program, which builds on the foundation of the How Wilton Works program of last spring, will give Wilton residents an opportunity to hear how fellow townspeople came to serve on different boards and commissions.

This will be an informal, dynamic conversation that leaves room for Wilton residents — new to town and/or new to thinking about how to more deeply engage and serve in our community — to pose questions and learn about the many ways to participate in making our town work and thrive.

Panelists will include members of Wilton’s Board of Selectman, Board of Education, Parks and Recreation Commission, Economic Development Commission, Historic District Commission, Master Plan Subcommittee, Amenities Subcommittee, and the Wilton Library Board of Directors.

Organizers will also provide some FAQs on different facets of the process of serving in different appointed and elected capacities, including links to last spring’s How Wilton Works program.

Stephanie Thomas, CT’s new Secretary of the State, for whom grassroots efforts to expand civic engagement are a passion, will join the event to make final remarks.

Refreshments will be available following the program.

Join Wilton Women League of Voters and Make a Difference

An additional way to get involved and make a difference is through the Wilton LWV, which is seeking new members. The non-partisan organization’s mission is to empower voters and defend democracy. It envisions a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate.

Organizers emphasize that the Wilton LWV welcomes all new members, and membership is not restricted to women only.

Wilton LWV offers programs, events and education that are relevant and timely with topics of interest at the local, state, and national levels. The organization also enjoys collaborating and partnering with town and state leadership and other local groups to provide the community with meaningful opportunities to learn, participate, support the LWV mission, and meet new people.

In addition to the “How Wilton Works” event, the LWV is holding another program, “Town Hall with Wilton Town Administrator Matt Knickerbocker,” on Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m. in the Wilton Library Brubeck Room.

Visit the Wilton LWV’s website to learn more and to join.