PUBLIC NOTICE

TOWN OF WILTON

LEGAL NOTICE OF ANNUAL TOWN MEETING

All electors of the Town of Wilton and all others entitled to vote at a meeting of the Town Meeting pursuant to the General Statutes are hereby notified that the ANNUAL TOWN MEETING of the Town of Wilton will be held in the Clune Center, Wilton, Connecticut on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 7:00 P.M. to consider and act upon the following matters:

The Annual Budget and tax levy for the Town of Wilton set forth below and submitted by the Board of Finance for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2022, and to make specific appropriations as are advisable and authorized by law.

BOARD OF FINANCE

TOWN OF WILTON

Upon motions duly made and adopted it was resolved to:

Recommend to the Annual Town Meeting the appropriation of a budget for expenditures amounting to $130,942,900 for Fiscal Year 2023. Levy a tax of 28.2289 mils on the estimated Net Taxable Grand List of October 1, 2021 that is payable one-half of July 1, 2022 and one-half on January 1, 2023, except for bills of $100 or less for personal property or real estate which are payable in one installment July 1, 2022. Taxes on automobiles shall be payable in one installment on July 1, 2022.

Dated at Wilton, Connecticut this 12th day of April 2022,

Michael Kaelin, Chairman

Stewart Koenigsberg, Vice Chairman

Matthew Raimondi, Clerk

Sandra Arkell

Richard Santosky

Chris Stroup

In accordance with Article VII: Sec. C-30 E (3) of the Wilton Charter, the proposed budget is presented below in summary format.

Details will also be presented at the Annual Town Meeting.

FY 2023 BUDGET AS RECOMMENDED BY THE BOARD OF FINANCE

(SUMMARY)

Estimate Fund Balance — Beginning $16,648,540

Appropriations:

Board of Selectmen Operating $32,985,813

Board of Selectmen Capital $ 957,551

Total Board of Selectman $33,943,364

Board of Education $86,677,862

Debt Service $ 9,025,210

Charter Authority $ 1,296,464

Total Operating Requirements $130,942,900

Total Estimated Revenues $5,597,801

Use of Fund Balance 3,554,250

Tax Levy $121,790,850

Elderly and Disabled Tax Relief 1,210,000

Tax Relief for WVAC and Georgetown 20,750

Mill Rate Levy 123,021,600

Grand List $4,388,716,295

Collection Rate 99.3%

Net Grand List $4,357,995,281

Required Mill Rate=Net Levy/(Net Grand List/1000) 28.2289

Estimated Ending Fund Balance $13,094,290

BOARD OF SELECTMEN

TOWN OF WILTON

Upon motions duly made and adopted by unanimous vote, on April 6th the following have been endorsed by the Board of Selectmen:

Resolution Appropriating $1,100,000 for the Construction and Reconstruction of Town Roads and Authorizing the Issuance of $1,100,000 Bonds of the Town to Meet Said Appropriation

Resolution Appropriating $760,137 for the Bridge Replacement Program and Authorizing the Issuance of $760,137 Bonds of the Town to Meet Said Appropriation

Resolution Appropriating $16,400,000 for the Construction and Furnishing of a New Police Headquarters and Authorizing the Issuance of $16,400,000 Bonds of the Town to Meet Said Appropriation

Resolution Appropriating $500,000 for the Acquisition of a Vacuum Truck and Authorizing the Issuance of $500,000 Bonds of the Town to Meet Said Appropriation

Resolution Appropriating $600,000 for the Construction and Installation of School District Roof Replacements and Authorizing the Issuance of $600,000 Bonds of the Town to Meet Said Appropriation

Resolution Appropriating $100,000 for the Study and Design of Middlebrook Middle School and Cider Mill School Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Replacements and Authorizing the Issuance of $100,000 Bonds of the Town to Meet Said Appropriation

Voting will take place immediately following the Annual Town Meeting on May 3rd and will take place on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Clune Center Lobby, Wilton High School, Wilton, CT. Voting can also be by absentee ballots, please visit Absentee Ballots | Wilton CT for further information on absentee ballots

Lynne A. Vanderslice, First Selectwoman

Joshua S. Cole, Second Selectman

Kimberley Healy, Selectwoman

Basam Nabulsi, Selectman

Ross H. Tartell, Selectman