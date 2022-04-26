PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF WILTON
LEGAL NOTICE OF ANNUAL TOWN MEETING
All electors of the Town of Wilton and all others entitled to vote at a meeting of the Town Meeting pursuant to the General Statutes are hereby notified that the ANNUAL TOWN MEETING of the Town of Wilton will be held in the Clune Center, Wilton, Connecticut on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 7:00 P.M. to consider and act upon the following matters:
-
- The Annual Budget and tax levy for the Town of Wilton set forth below and submitted by the Board of Finance for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2022, and to make specific appropriations as are advisable and authorized by law.
BOARD OF FINANCE
TOWN OF WILTON
Upon motions duly made and adopted it was resolved to:
-
- Recommend to the Annual Town Meeting the appropriation of a budget for expenditures amounting to $130,942,900 for Fiscal Year 2023.
- Levy a tax of 28.2289 mils on the estimated Net Taxable Grand List of October 1, 2021 that is payable one-half of July 1, 2022 and one-half on January 1, 2023, except for bills of $100 or less for personal property or real estate which are payable in one installment July 1, 2022. Taxes on automobiles shall be payable in one installment on July 1, 2022.
Dated at Wilton, Connecticut this 12th day of April 2022,
Michael Kaelin, Chairman
Stewart Koenigsberg, Vice Chairman
Matthew Raimondi, Clerk
Sandra Arkell
Richard Santosky
Chris Stroup
In accordance with Article VII: Sec. C-30 E (3) of the Wilton Charter, the proposed budget is presented below in summary format.
Details will also be presented at the Annual Town Meeting.
FY 2023 BUDGET AS RECOMMENDED BY THE BOARD OF FINANCE
(SUMMARY)
Estimate Fund Balance — Beginning $16,648,540
Appropriations:
Board of Selectmen Operating $32,985,813
Board of Selectmen Capital $ 957,551
Total Board of Selectman $33,943,364
Board of Education $86,677,862
Debt Service $ 9,025,210
Charter Authority $ 1,296,464
Total Operating Requirements $130,942,900
Total Estimated Revenues $5,597,801
Use of Fund Balance 3,554,250
Tax Levy $121,790,850
Elderly and Disabled Tax Relief 1,210,000
Tax Relief for WVAC and Georgetown 20,750
Mill Rate Levy 123,021,600
Grand List $4,388,716,295
Collection Rate 99.3%
Net Grand List $4,357,995,281
Required Mill Rate=Net Levy/(Net Grand List/1000) 28.2289
Estimated Ending Fund Balance $13,094,290
BOARD OF SELECTMEN
TOWN OF WILTON
Upon motions duly made and adopted by unanimous vote, on April 6th the following have been endorsed by the Board of Selectmen:
-
- Resolution Appropriating $1,100,000 for the Construction and Reconstruction of Town Roads and Authorizing the Issuance of $1,100,000 Bonds of the Town to Meet Said Appropriation
-
- Resolution Appropriating $760,137 for the Bridge Replacement Program and Authorizing the Issuance of $760,137 Bonds of the Town to Meet Said Appropriation
-
- Resolution Appropriating $16,400,000 for the Construction and Furnishing of a New Police Headquarters and Authorizing the Issuance of $16,400,000 Bonds of the Town to Meet Said Appropriation
-
- Resolution Appropriating $500,000 for the Acquisition of a Vacuum Truck and Authorizing the Issuance of $500,000 Bonds of the Town to Meet Said Appropriation
-
- Resolution Appropriating $600,000 for the Construction and Installation of School District Roof Replacements and Authorizing the Issuance of $600,000 Bonds of the Town to Meet Said Appropriation
-
- Resolution Appropriating $100,000 for the Study and Design of Middlebrook Middle School and Cider Mill School Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Replacements and Authorizing the Issuance of $100,000 Bonds of the Town to Meet Said Appropriation
Voting will take place immediately following the Annual Town Meeting on May 3rd and will take place on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Clune Center Lobby, Wilton High School, Wilton, CT. Voting can also be by absentee ballots, please visit Absentee Ballots | Wilton CT for further information on absentee ballots
Lynne A. Vanderslice, First Selectwoman
Joshua S. Cole, Second Selectman
Kimberley Healy, Selectwoman
Basam Nabulsi, Selectman
Ross H. Tartell, Selectman