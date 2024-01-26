Earlier this month, Wilton’s elected state legislators, both in their freshmen terms, announced decisions about seeking re-election. One, State Senator Ceci Maher (D-26), emailed constituents declaring the start of her campaign to run for the seat again. The other, State Representative Keith Denning (D-42) sent a statement to news media that he had opted to not run for office again.

Ceci Maher

Maher filed the initial paperwork to register her candidate campaign with the state on Tuesday, Jan. 16. On Friday, Jan. 26, she reached out to constituents to announce her run widely with a fundraising email indicating she is participating in the state’s Citizen’s Election Fund matching program.

“The past year as your Senator has been the honor of a lifetime. I have worked on issues that are important to all of us: children’s mental health, gun violence prevention, the environment, and reproductive freedom,” Maher wrote in her email.

In her first term, Maher has served as the Chair for the Children’s Committee, Vice Chair of the Higher Education and Employment Advancement Committee, and member of the committees on Energy and Technology, Human Services, Internship, and Judiciary. She is also the Deputy President Pro Tempore in the State Senate.

Maher was elected to the 26th district seat in 2022. Prior to serving in the state senate, she was the interim executive director of Sandy Hook Promise, and before that she was the executive director of Person-to-Person.

Keith Denning

One week ago, Denning issued a statement announcing his decision to not run again for office, sending the announcement to Wilton Patch.

The statement read:

“After much consideration, and with the support of my family, I have decided not to seek re-election to another term in the Connecticut House of Representatives. It has been a privilege and an honor to serve the great people of our state. Your unwavering support has been the fuel that powered me through this incredible journey. The opportunity to represent our community has been unforgettable, and I’m deeply thankful for the trust you placed in me,” he wrote.

Denning, who was elected in 2022, will not be stepping down until the end of his term. “I will keep working for the best interests of the residents of Wilton, New Canaan, Ridgefield, and the entire state in Hartford with the same commitment as my first day,” he said.

Denning has served on the Transportation, Public Health and Insurance and Real Estate Committees.