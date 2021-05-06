Letter: Board of Education’s Thoughts on Teacher Appreciation Week

To the Editor:

Teacher Appreciation Week traditionally is a week to happily recognize the positive, lasting impact our Wilton teachers have on students and to acknowledge their outstanding skills and dedication.

This year intensifies that meaning. The upheaval caused by the pandemic created challenges for everyone but nowhere more dramatically than in our schools and classrooms. Wilton teachers overcame enormous challenges in order to continue teaching. Our teachers created new paths to reach students and inspire their love of learning. They provided stability and structure for students in the midst of uncertainty and change. They taught the curriculum but even more importantly demonstrated character, perseverance, and compassion.

This year Wilton faculty members went beyond our tradition of educational excellence. This year they are heroes.

Wilton Board of Education

Deborah Low

Glenn Hemmerle

Gretchen Jeanes

Jen Lalor

Mandi Schmauch

Ruth DeLuca