To the Editor:

Let your local Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) members know if you support or oppose these two historic proposals. The Zoom public hearing will be on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.. There is a link on the agenda for the P&Z meetings on the town website.

P&Z is proposing one of the most dramatic changes to Wilton’s local zoning regulations in our town’s history. They are supporting plans for the development of Wilton Town Center and large swaths of Route 7 that would forever alter the look and character of downtown Wilton.

On Oct. 19, there will be a public hearing to approve [among other regulation changes] the construction of buildings with new heights of four stories, with principal permitted use, or of up to five stories if the developer includes a bonus area for the community’s use. These five-story buildings will be allowed to reach 58 feet for residential buildings, or 64 feet for commercial if the design includes a public benefit. [Editor’s note: this can be considered in only certain situations.]

You can tell P&Z how you feel about this at the public hearing on Oct. 19 or send them a letter now.

I have lived in Wilton for over 50 years and for many of those years have been a realtor in town. I recently read the article in our local paper that discusses the Planning and Zoning changes proposed in the Master Plan for Wilton. I feel strongly that the changes in zoning to allow 4 to 5 stories in both residential and commercial developments are not what new residents to town are looking for or support. It will forever change the appearance and character of the community that draws residents to our town. More apartments are not what buyers are seeking. They want to own a home or a townhouse that has the look and feel of a bedroom community and not Stamford or Norwalk. I can tell you that most people come to Wilton for the schools and are homeowners rather than apartment renters. As a suburban community with many children, they may use our restaurants but are home by 9 p.m. to put their children to bed for school the next day or get up early for a long commute to work. They are not apt to sit at a bar until midnight.

It is unfortunate that the article reports that the current P&Z Commission seems to be rushing these changes to be passed before the next Planning and Zoning is [elected] after Nov. 7. The public hearing is on October 19. Will they be considering any public input before making their decision or have they already decided to pass these new zoning laws without any changes no matter how the public may feel?

I have asked them to consider downscaling the proposal to restrict building heights to no more than three stories with a possible bonus of a recessed fourth floor as the bonus if a public good is achieved instead of five floors or waiting for the new P&Z to be seated.

Dagny Eason