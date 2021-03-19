LETTER: “Local Zoning Control” is Just Perpetuating “Separate but Equal”

To the Editor:
Regarding Kim Healy‘s letter on local zoning control, while I strongly disagree with pretty much the entire thing, I wanted to draw particular attention to one issue, the so-called “mansion tax.”
If you believe, as I hope most of us do, that every child in Connecticut deserves a great education, and you acknowledge that the property tax bases of many of our cities are (through no fault of their own) too low to pay for a world-class education for every child living in them, there are three ways you can address that problem:
1) Regionalization, pooling students and resources from neighboring cities and towns so that every child in the area can attend an excellent, diverse, well-funded school;
2) Affordable housing, making it possible for more people to move out of cities and into towns with great school systems like Wilton’s;
3) Redistribution, collecting money from residents of wealthy towns and using it to support the school systems of less wealthy ones.
If “local control” is important to you, as it seemingly is to Ms. Healy, then you ought to be an enthusiastic supporter of option #3, as it’s the only one under which Wilton retains full control of its school system and zoning. If you don’t want the state forcing you to merge with other school systems, and you don’t want the state forcing you to erect reasonably-priced apartments, then you should strongly favor a system in which money is pooled but control remains local. It is the absolute least we can do.
Personally, I don’t think that goes nearly far enough; sending money to urban school districts without also trying to break down the barriers that keep people out of suburban ones is simply an ugly 21st-century perpetuation of “separate but equal.” Redistributing money so that we are no longer in a situation where a child in Wilton has $22,000/year spent on their education while a child in Bridgeport has $14,000/year spent on theirs would be a step in the right direction, but only a baby step.
I recognize that my views are likely not shared by a majority of Wilton voters yet, but I also believe that that will change over time, as older residents leave and younger ones move in to replace them, and that until then, Wilton loudly opposing efforts to make our state a more equitable place to live will only serve to scare away new residents and make us look like a town full of angry Neanderthals.
If Haskell and Thomas need to oppose these bills to keep their seats then so be it – they have to keep their constituents happy and can do more good in office than out of it – but I very much hope that they do so quietly and reluctantly, rather than letting the likes of Ms. Healy goad them into leading another obnoxious “Hands off our Schools” type fiasco.
Michael Love
What Michael Love fails to understand is that the funding received by towns like Bridgeport and Hartford from State property taxes is quite breathtaking, which is funded largely by the state income tax dollars coming from Fairfield County. So in essence, we already pay for our schools almost entirely and then fund the city schools as well. Hartford for example receives $12K per student from the State’s Coffers. He also is likely totally unaware of the double counting of students that don’t actually attend their neighborhood schools due to Union “hold harmless” agreements. For example, Hartford reports to the state that it has 19K students in their district and they receive funding for 19K students. In reality, 11K of 19K attend Choice school programs: Magnet, Vocational Tech, Vocational Agriculture, Open Choice (all unionized schools) and Charter Schools. Of that 11K that do not attend their neighborhood school, the Hartford District only sends a portion of the funds they received (about 60%) to the Choice program that the student actually attends and the district keeps the rest to “hold a seat for every student” in case they come back to their neighborhood school. SB 949 aims to have all the per pupil “the money follow the child” to the “Choice” program a student attends that actually has better results. A form of Decentralization of the largest districts, which has been shown in studies to create better outcomes and be more cost effective. A win-win. The Choice programs have demonstrated an ability to do more with less, while creating more accountability. There are long waiting lists of other students that want to attend Choice programs. Let’s get the Choice programs fully funded per pupil and create greater opportunity and better outcomes for all. The point in this discussion is an over simplistic talking point of city schools just being underfunded and let’s throw more money at it is not necessarily the best solution.