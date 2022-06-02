LETTER: Memorial Day Parade Committee Thanks Wilton

To the Editor:

The 2022 Wilton Memorial Day Parade Committee would like to extend our appreciation to everyone who made the parade safe and memorial. We saw many examples of those who understood what the day is truly all about, and we all thank you.

Special thanks go to the 102nd Connecticut Army National Guard Band, which marched with precision and played beautifully. Thank you Kregg Zulkeski who made the band’s appearance happen.

The Wilton first responders including Lt. David Hartman and the Wilton Police Department, Chief Jim Blanchfield and the Wilton Fire Department, John Meyers and the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and Tom Gunther and Wilton CERT.

Jordy Scott and Glengate for a beautiful wreath that was placed at the Wilton Veterans Memorial.

Lori Fusco and all the Boy Scouts that worked hard behind the scenes and helped where needed.

For all the citizens who showed up Sunday, [May 29] to place Flags on each veteran’s grave, so we may Never Forget.

To all who we have not named. You all do what you do because we have to continue to “Honor Their Sacrifice,” and that is the true meaning of Memorial Day.

The 2022 Memorial Day Parade Committee