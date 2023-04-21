To the Editor:

As the sports/turf bubble moves toward a green light for bonding, many of us wonder if that money wouldn’t be better spent improving our existing amenities, namely Merwin Meadows. Wilton (particularly Town Center) lacks spaces for the community to gather, especially in comparison to our neighboring towns. Merwin is one of our few gathering spots, and the town should turn its attention to the improvements/upgrades it needs:

Playground

While I don’t know exactly how old the playground is, several residents who grew up here claim it hasn’t been updated. Compared to our neighbors (Ridgefield, New Canaan), this playground ranks low with dated equipment. The sports dome funds can be used to update this utilized spot.

The Beach and Swimming Hole

The material used for the sand on the beach is maddeningly messy, sticking to clothes and shoes, and won’t come off unless you thoroughly wash everything. Moreover, the beach is often infiltrated with geese and their feces, which gets into the water. Sports complex money could be used for a town pool.

Performance Space

Merwin is an ideal spot for a permanent performance space in Wilton, with a modest performance stage (the one at Nod Hill Beer Garden is a good example of something that can be done relatively cheaply). A regular space to congregate in the summer to watch movies, a play, or live music would be a huge plus.

Merwin has lots of potential. It’s right on a beautiful river, has a great trail system, and is convenient to town. With the welcome addition of the new walking bridge, now would be a great time to up-level our community park instead of allocating that money (or rather, debt) into yet another playing field.

Jessica Brand