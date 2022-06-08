LETTER: Wilton Democrats Seek Volunteers for ZBA and Wilton Library Board

To the Editor:

The Wilton Democratic Nominating Committee would like to hear from any Wilton resident who is a Democrat or unaffiliated, and who is interested in serving as a member on the:

Zoning Board of Appeals — Alternate

Wilton Library Board

The Wilton Democrats have a history of service and dedication. Our goal is to keep the town of Wilton among the premier towns in Connecticut. We are interested in identifying motivated and highly qualified individuals to serve our community. We welcome inquiries and expressions of interest from Democrats and unaffiliated voters.

If you would like to apply for these positions or learn more about the nominating process, please contact me via email.

Wilton’s greatest strength is in its volunteers. Please consider serving our town.

Savet Constantine

Nominating Committee

Wilton Democratic Town Committee