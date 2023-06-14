Dear Wilton Community,

On behalf of Wilton Pride and the Wilton Library, we’d like to express our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to everyone for attending the First Annual Wilton Pride Festival.

The Pride Festival was a remarkable display of unity and acceptance. It served as a touching reminder of the strength and resilience of our community.

From the vibrant ceremony on the Town Green to the engaging, supportive display of organizations at the library, the festival truly encapsulated the spirit of Pride.

It provided a safe and welcoming space for people from all walks of life to come together, celebrate, and express their authentic selves without fear of judgment or discrimination.

Moreover, it was an incredible celebration of love, diversity, and inclusivity. It left a lasting impact on all who attended.

Wilton Pride extends our deepest appreciation to the dedicated Library staff, volunteers, and collaborators who poured their time, energy, and resources into making this event a resounding success. Their commitment and hard work behind the scenes were evident in every aspect of the festival, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

We would also like to express our gratitude to the performers, artists, and youth activists who shared their talents and stories during the festival. Their creativity, passion, and courage brought an extra layer of inspiration and joy to the event.

The diverse range of voices and perspectives truly highlighted the rich tapestry of our community.

We must also acknowledge and thank our community partners: the Chamber of Commerce, YMCA, Ambler Farm, Wilton Youth Council, Trackside Teen Center, and Wilton Historical Society for signing a statement of solidarity with Wilton Pride. We thank them for their ongoing commitment to fostering an environment of acceptance and equality.

In addition, the local businesses and establishments that enthusiastically supported the Pride Festival and participated in Adopt-A-Shop deserve an extra special thanks for their open-mindedness and willingness to embrace diversity and contribute significantly to creating an inclusive community where everyone feels valued and celebrated.

Last, but certainly not least, we want to thank our community, you, who attended the Pride Festival. Your presence and participation were essential in creating an atmosphere of love, respect, and solidarity.

Together, we demonstrated that we are a community that stands united in our support for LGBTQ+ rights and equality, not just during Pride Month, but throughout the year.

The impact of the Pride Festival goes beyond the event itself. It serves as a catalyst for change, promoting acceptance and understanding among individuals and communities. It reminds us of the work that still lies ahead in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights, and it motivates us to continue advocating for a more inclusive society.

This year’s Pride Festival was an unforgettable experience.

Your collective efforts have strengthened the fabric of our community, one we’re immensely proud to be part of.

Sincerely,

Farah Masani

Wilton Pride