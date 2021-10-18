LETTER: Wilton RTC Seeks Volunteers for Town Commissions

To the Editor:

The Wilton Republican Town Committee is looking for talented Wiltonians who desire to serve on appointed commissions. These volunteer commissions help Wilton function and are a critical part of town government.

Politically unaffiliated Wiltonians are highly encouraged to reach out — in 2021 one-third of the RTC’s endorsements to town commissions and committees have been endorsements of politically unaffiliated people. We are currently looking for those with interest in serving on the Energy & Utilities Commission, the Conservation Commission, the Economic Development Commission, and the Inland Wetlands Commission, though those with interest in other commissions and committees are urged to connect with us as well, as openings occur regularly.

If you want to volunteer to serve our beautiful town, please email me to learn more about the positions and the process.

Jake Lubel

Wilton RTC