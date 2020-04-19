Marinas & Boatyards Can Open Under Policy Agreement Announced by CT/NY/NJ Governors

Gov. Ned Lamont of Connecticut, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of New York, and Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey announced in a joint, coordinated policy statement on Saturday, April 18, that marinas, boatyards and marine manufacturers in their states will be allowed to open.

The permission to open was granted for personal use only as long as strict social distancing and sanitization protocols are followed. Chartered watercraft services or rentals will not be allowed, and restaurant activity at these sites must be limited to take-out or delivery only, like anywhere else in the three states. This announcement aligns the policies of the three states on this particular service.

Gov. Lamont explained that in Connecticut, this multi-state alignment is an affirmation of the state’s current policy, and marinas and marina repair remain on the essential business list.

“Our states share workforces, resources, public transit, and we all share a connection on the water. This is yet another example of how our states have shared interests, which is all the more reason to collaborate on these kinds of decisions. This decision provides uniformity across our marinas.”

Both Gov. Cuomo and Gov. Murphy echoed Lamont’s take on multi-state cooperation. “Throughout this pandemic, we’ve worked closely with our friends in neighboring states to implement a uniform regional approach to reducing the spread of the virus. Aligning our policies in this area is another example of that strong partnership, and will help ensure there is no confusion or ‘state shopping’ when it comes to marinas and boatyards,” Cuomo said.

“We’ve committed to working with our regional partners throughout this crisis to align our policies when and where appropriate. A unified approach is the most effective way to alleviate confusion for the residents of our states during the ongoing public health emergency,” Murphy said.