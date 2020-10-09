Minks to Sinks and Wilton Kiwanis Partner this Weekend, Pumpkin Sales to Benefit Family & Children’s Agency

Wilton Kiwanis will be partnering with Minks to Sinks, the Wilton committee of the Family & Children’s Agency (FCA) during the Charity Weekend of the Kiwanis Club’s annual Pumpkin Sale.

During this year’s Charity Weekend, which runs from Friday, Oct. 9 to Monday, Oct. 12, the net proceeds of all sales will be donated to FCA.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Minks to Sinks during our Charity Weekend. Minks to Sinks’ continual financial support helps Norwalk-based FCA serve more than 13,000 people annually in mid-Fairfield County,” said Paul Hannah, chairman of the Kiwanis Pumpkin Sale Committee.

The Pumpkin Sale is ongoing throughout the month of October at the Wilton Historical Society (224 Danbury Rd./Rte. 7). In addition to orange and exotic pumpkins, Wilton Kiwanis is selling mums, decorative gourds, hay bales, corn stalks, and Halloween-themed cookies. The hours of operation are 1–5:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m.–5:30 p.m. on weekends and Columbus day.