Members of Minks to Sinks gathered at their recent annual meeting to unveil new co-chairs and present a check to Family & Children’s Agency (FCA) to commemorate the more than $98,000 the organization’s tag sales raised in 2023.

Recognized as one of FCA’s major fundraisers, Wilton’s Minks to Sinks is a powerful force for good, rallying dedicated volunteers and leveraging their collective efforts to raise substantial funds.

“I am deeply appreciative of the hard work that makes Minks to Sinks such a tremendous success year after year,” FCA President/CEO Robert F. Cashel said. “The dedication of these volunteers is inspiring and makes a lasting impact on those we serve.”

The transition of leadership was marked by the announcement of new co-chairs, Jennifer Davatzes and Linda Koch. They are taking the helm from Kim Healy, who served as Co-Chair for two years. A press release from FCA said that Healy’s “time and energy investment allowed the event to be so successful,” and that she will stay on as a member of the Minks to Sinks executive committee to continue lending her experience and guidance.

(L-R) New Minks to Sinks co-Chairs Jennifer Davatzes and Linda Koch with 2023 co-Chair Kim Healy at the 2024 Minks to Sinks annual meeting. Credit: contributed / Family & Children's Agency

The release quotes Davatzes, a Minks to Sinks member since 2008, and Koch, a member since 2006 as saying it’s their time to give back.

“We value FCA and see what it can do, and we love the idea of our community coming together and being able to recycle things. Being with other women and working for the same goal makes you feel good. It’s such a rewarding experience.”

Minks to Sinks is a Wilton women-run group with more than 80 years of history. Each year, thousands of items are donated or consigned to the bi-annual epic tag sales held under a massive tent near the Wilton High School tennis courts. All proceeds are donated to Family & Children’s Agency, a nonprofit human services organization serving children, families, adults, and seniors in Norwalk and Fairfield County.

The next Minks to Sinks sale will be held May 4, 5, and 6. For more information about donating, shopping, or joining Minks to Sinks, visit the Minks to Sinks website.