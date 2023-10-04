Don’t miss out on the opportunity to find amazing deals and support a great cause at Minks to Sinks, happening this week in Wilton. This twice-yearly tag sale draws shoppers from all over the state and beyond, with thousands of items on sale, including children’s toys, clothing, furniture, housewares, and much more.

Best of all, proceeds from the sale benefit Family & Children’s Agency (FCA), a Norwalk-based nonprofit human services organization providing services for community members of all ages, including behavioral and mental health, addiction recovery services, after-school programs, parenting counseling, homeless services, family counseling, foster care, senior services, and more.

The sale wouldn’t be possible without generous donations and consignments from community members. Anyone looking to declutter closets, garages, or attics is asked to consider donating to the sale. Not only will donations help a worthy cause, but unwanted items will get a second life.

The Minks to Sinks sale depends on donated and consigned items. Credit: contributed / Family & Children's Agency

Minks to Sinks has been a staple in the Wilton community since 1931 and is organized by a dedicated team of nearly 200 volunteers who put in countless hours setting up, organizing, running, and cleaning up after the sale.

Don’t miss a chance to score incredible bargains while supporting a great cause. For more information about Minks to Sinks, including a list of items that cannot be accepted, visit the Minks to Sinks website.

The Minks to Sinks sale location is at 395 Danbury Rd., on the corner of School Rd. and Rte. 7 near the Wilton High School tennis courts.

On-site consignment and donation hours are Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6:30 p.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Fall 2023 Sale hours are Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 8 (Bargain Day — everything is half price) from 12-4 p.m.; and Monday, Oct. 9 (Bargain Day — fill a bag for $10) from 9-11:30 a.m.