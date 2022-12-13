New Personal Safety Class Offered at Wilton Family YMCA

Hollywood has done a lot to condition people’s psyches with respect to when to feel threatened. Dark alleys and ominous street corners in vacated sections of large cities are where all the nefarious action takes place onscreen. Swelling music right before the attack is also a great cue. Sadly, real life does not offer such a simple formula to consider.

Fortunately, the Riverbrook/Wilton Family YMCA has considered this and is offering, “Your Best Defense,” a four-hour session on personal safety and self-defense, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, from 12-4 p.m.

A press release for the class is promoting it with the following description:

“Carjackings, robberies, physical attacks using knives and guns, personal assaults, muggings, beatings, and abductions are increasingly in the headlines, putting people on edge. They are occurring in greater numbers, even in the best communities. Most people think this will never happen to them, so they don’t need to be prepared. And yet, when it does, they live to regret not being capable of handling the situation, whether it’s on a college campus, at an ATM, or walking in a parking lot at a shopping mall. The one question people should be asking themselves is, ‘Do I have the skill necessary to defend myself, to extricate myself and get away safely?’“

The self-defense and personal safety class will be taught at the Wilton Family Y by Eric Feeney, head instructor at Israeli Krav Maga CT, and Michael Crystal, a Y Board Member and Feeney’s student since 2017. The focus will be on the practical skills necessary to protect oneself if a person finds themself in a situation that demands a response.

“This is not a class in which you’ll learn to do what you’ve seen on TV or in the movies, flying and spinning through the air to take out five attackers at one time, all of which has obviously been choreographed; it’s a class where you’ll leave confident and comfortable knowing that if something were to happen, you could handle yourself and get away safely,” Crystal said.

Attendees must be at least 17 years old to sign up, and the class is limited to the first 20 who register. Participants should dress in loose-fitting workout attire and be sure to bring water to stay hydrated. Organizers said everything that will be demonstrated, taught, and practiced will be carefully orchestrated to maximize learning and ensure the attendees’ comfort and safety.

The session is $99 for members and $125 for non-members. To register or obtain further information, contact Rhoda Kasparek via email or by calling 203.762.8384, ext. 282; or Michael Crystal via email or by calling 203.984.8745.