As outlined in the Connecticut General Statutes and state party rules, every two years the local political parties choose their members. The Wilton Republican Town Committee held its caucus on Wednesday, Jan. 10 to elect its new member roster.

The Wilton Democratic Town Committee will hold its own caucus this evening, Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Cannon Grange (25 Cannon Rd.).

According to current RTC Chair Peter Wrampe, the RTC bylaws, approved onJan. 6, 2022, set the number of RTC members for the 2024-2026 term at 35. The elected members will be seated during the March RTC meeting, when new officers will be elected.

Wilton Republican Town Committee Members 2024-2026

Lianne Acosta-Rua

Mohammed Ayoub

Roderick Bals

Toni Boucher

Libby Bufano

Lori Bufano

Anthony Cenatiempo

Colin Christ

Jessica Christ

Joshua Cole

Thomas Deloia

Donald Drummond

Joseph Favarolo

Prasad Iyer

Carol Lenihan

Jake Lubel

Kenneth MacCallum

John Macken

Hella McSweeney

Jane Mitchell

Philip Murphy

Matthew Raimondi

Kevin Regan

Jeffrey Rutishauser

Jonathan Savas

Tracy Scarfi

Warren Serenbetz

Peter Slavin

Annalisa Stravato

Jason Terry

Patricia Tomasetti

Matthew Walsh

Jillian Warren

Kathleen Wrampe

Peter Wrampe