As outlined in the Connecticut General Statutes and state party rules, every two years the local political parties choose their members. The Wilton Republican Town Committee held its caucus on Wednesday, Jan. 10 to elect its new member roster.
The Wilton Democratic Town Committee will hold its own caucus this evening, Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Cannon Grange (25 Cannon Rd.).
According to current RTC Chair Peter Wrampe, the RTC bylaws, approved onJan. 6, 2022, set the number of RTC members for the 2024-2026 term at 35. The elected members will be seated during the March RTC meeting, when new officers will be elected.
Wilton Republican Town Committee Members 2024-2026
Lianne Acosta-Rua
Mohammed Ayoub
Roderick Bals
Toni Boucher
Libby Bufano
Lori Bufano
Anthony Cenatiempo
Colin Christ
Jessica Christ
Joshua Cole
Thomas Deloia
Donald Drummond
Joseph Favarolo
Prasad Iyer
Carol Lenihan
Jake Lubel
Kenneth MacCallum
John Macken
Hella McSweeney
Jane Mitchell
Philip Murphy
Matthew Raimondi
Kevin Regan
Jeffrey Rutishauser
Jonathan Savas
Tracy Scarfi
Warren Serenbetz
Peter Slavin
Annalisa Stravato
Jason Terry
Patricia Tomasetti
Matthew Walsh
Jillian Warren
Kathleen Wrampe
Peter Wrampe