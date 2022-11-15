Nov. 15, 2022: Post-Season WHS Sports Photos by Gretchen McMahon Photography

Several fall Wilton High School sports teams have headed to post-season play. Below are some recent photos shot by Gretchen McMahon Photography.

Field Hockey

Wilton’s varsity field hockey team is still in contention for a CIAC Class L State Championship title. The number-2-seeded Warriors, who finished the regular season with a stellar 16-1-1 record, will take on sixth-seed New Canaan in the semifinals tonight, Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Norwalk High School.

To get here, Wilton overpowered Trumbull 7-1 in the first round, and shut out Ridgefield 5-0 in the quarterfinals. If they advance to the finals they’ll take on top-seed Darien or fourth-seed Glastonbury in Weathersfield on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Below, in the WHS field hockey team’s win over Trumbull in the CIAC first round, is Sammy Slough.

Soccer

Wilton’s girls soccer team was ranked 27th in the CIAC State Tournament Class LL bracket, but defeated higher-ranked Enfield 1-0 in the first round as well as Hall 1-0, which was also seeded above WHS, in the second round. But this past Saturday, Nov. 12, Wilton fell to third-seed Staples 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

Below is senior captain Heather Plowright, who scored Wilton’s only goal for the 1-0 win against Hall last Thursday night, Nov. 10 in West Hartford.

Goalie Addison Dobson made several saves like the one below in Wilton’s win against Hall.

Volleyball

Wilton’s varsity volleyball team had a very strong year, finishing 14-6 and ranked 13th in CIAC’s Class LL. But the team’s regular season ended on a shocking, emotional note — both senior captains were injured. Center Caitlin Allen (All-FCIAC second team) sprained her ankle badly in practice just one day before the team’s last game, and outside hitter Kendall Scholz (All-FCIAC first team) broke her hand during that same game. The team had to adjust for FCIACs with two junior varsity players called up and some position adjustments on the court to face FCIAC second-ranked Trumbull — a team Wilton beat for the first time in years earlier in the season this year. Their level of play was extraordinary considering their top two players were out and there was a whole different flow on the court, but they lost 0-3 sets. Allen returned to the court for the first round of the CIAC State Championships on Tuesday, Nov. 8, where Wilton faced Staples, another team they’d beaten during regular season. Despite winning the first set, Wilton’s 2022 season came to a close with a 1-3 finish in the match.

Below left, senior setter Aly Rappaport and junior libero Poppy Herve in the match against Staples.