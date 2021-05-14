OBITUARY: Dr. Joseph W. Hufnagel, 54–Town of Wilton Medical Advisor, Beloved Pediatrician

Wilton pediatrician Dr. Joseph Hufnagel passed away on May 6, 2021. He was the medical advisor for the Town of Wilton and a beloved member of the team at Doctors’ Pediatric.

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, Hufnagel attended Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his pediatric residency at the Penn State Hershey Medical Center and Geisinger Medical Center. After residency, Hufnagel returned to the Pittsburgh area where he practiced pediatrics and served as the Vice-Chairman of the Department of Pediatrics and a Regional Educational Coordinator for the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Immunization Education Program.

He moved to Connecticut in 2000, and was named Medical Advisor for the Town of Wilton in 2011.

The following obituary was provided by Magner Funeral Home.

On May 6, heaven received an angel, Dr. Joseph Hufnagel. Joe was known for his sweet, gentle disposition, wonderful smile, and sense of humor. Joe was selfless and dedicated his life to others. His biggest love in life was his wife and their five children. When he wasn’t enjoying his time with them, he was treating his young patients with kindness and compassion.

He has left behind his lifelong friend and love—his wife, five beautiful children, his mother, four siblings, and countless family and friends.

Due to COVID-19, the family is opting for a small, intimate service. Once we can safely and comfortably gather outdoors there will be a Celebration of Life for Joe in Norwalk and his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA. In lieu of flowers, a friend of the family has created a GoFundMe page to help with future educational expenses for his children.

“The best portion of a good man’s life is his little, nameless, unremembered acts of kindness and of love.” —William Wordsworth