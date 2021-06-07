OBITUARY: Dr. Sujatha Kumar, 74

Dr. Sujatha Kumar, age 74, of Wilton, passed away at her home on Monday, May 31, 2021. She was the loving wife of Vijay Kumar with whom she recently celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary in February 2021.

Born in Chennai, India on Feb. 26, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Venkateswara Rao and Lakshmi Devi. She studied medicine in India and came to the U.S. in 1971 after her marriage. A dedicated physician, she practiced nephrology and internal medicine and served the greater Norwalk community for 45 years. After she retired in 2015, she indulged her love for travel and joy in spending time with family. Dr. Kumar loved attending Mostly Mozart concerts, watching tennis at the U.S. Open, and throwing Diwali parties at her home for friends and loved ones.

Dr. Kumar is survived by her husband Vijay; her daughter Divya and son-in-law Daniel Koulomzin, and their two children, Anand and Josephina Koulomzin; and her brother Narayan Parimi.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation. To offer online condolences to the family please visit the Bouton Funeral Home website.