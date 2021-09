Jane Powell, a singer, dancer and actor who starred in movie musicals made during Hollywood’s Golden Era, died last week at her home in Wilton. She was 92.

Among the films she made in the 1940s and 1950s were the beloved classics Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, co-starring Howard Keel, and Royal Wedding, co-starring Fred Astaire.

According to CNN, Powell died of natural causes last Thursday, Sept. 16. She is survived by three children and two grandchildren.